Te Awa Left Field Sauvignon Blanc 2016, New Zealand

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

  • Rating 89
  • Year 2016
  • Region Nelson
  • Varietal Sauvignon blanc
  • Price $18.95

Left Field is a secondary label of esteemed New Zealand winery Te Awa, which is based in Hawke’s Bay on the North Island, a region best known for reds such as merlot and syrah. This white, new to Canada, comes from Nelson, west of the main sauvignon blanc zone of Marlborough on the South Island. Which in a sense makes it left field for Te Awa. Light-medium-bodied and silky, it delivers a touch of sweetness to underscore the grapefruit and passionfruit flavours as well as a strongly grassy, hay-like essence for good measure. Available in Ontario.

