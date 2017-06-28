Full-bodied and chunky, this is an uncommon blend of mostly syrah, with merlot and cinsault. Smooth yet admirably structured, with creamy berries and vanilla set against gently grippy tannins. Good choice for steaks or beef fajitas. Available in Ontario.
