Full-bodied and ripe, Mondavi’s top-flight reserve chardonnay conveys the depth and complexity of fine Meursault, with a harmonious, toasty quality that suggests roasted nuts and a combination of grilled peach and pineapple. Fresh acidity rounds out this precision-made white from the cool Carneros district of Napa Valley. Available in Ontario at the above price, $48.99 in private British Columbia stores, various prices in Alberta, $50.98 in Prince Edward Island.Report Typo/Error
