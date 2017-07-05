Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Robert Mondavi Reserve Chardonnay 2014, California Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 92
  • Year 2014
  • Region California
  • Varietal Chardonnay
  • Price $44.95

Full-bodied and ripe, Mondavi’s top-flight reserve chardonnay conveys the depth and complexity of fine Meursault, with a harmonious, toasty quality that suggests roasted nuts and a combination of grilled peach and pineapple. Fresh acidity rounds out this precision-made white from the cool Carneros district of Napa Valley. Available in Ontario at the above price, $48.99 in private British Columbia stores, various prices in Alberta, $50.98 in Prince Edward Island.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular