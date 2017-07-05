You don’t see this colour in a bargain Bordeaux very often. It’s a dentist’s-nightmare, inky-purple, almost black. And that hue foreshadows the concentration. Here’s one full-bodied, dense and structured blend of almost equal parts merlot, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc. The slightly chalky texture carries a heaping helping of dark berries and notes of mint and minerals. As for tannins, they’re a tad stern and angular (even to this tannin lover), perhaps a tad green. But I’m quibbling. This is a remarkable effort at this price. Buy a case; I doubt you’ll regret it. Available in Ontario.Report Typo/Error
