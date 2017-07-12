The fruit was grown in Summerland by Terry Waters and Cathy Banks, hence the name for this delicious white from Haywire, the flagship brand of Okanagan Crush Pad. Made in concrete tanks, with no oak contact, this comes across with impressive balance, showing plump peach, grapefruit and lemon-drop flavours seemingly infused with smoky flint and stones (call it minerality, if you will). The cleansing acidity is perfectly tuned. Available direct, okanagancrushpad.com.Report Typo/Error
