Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Haywire Waters & Banks Sauvignon Blanc 2016, British Columbia Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 92
  • Year 2016
  • Region Okanagan Valley
  • Varietal Sauvignon blanc
  • Price $24.90 in B.C.

The fruit was grown in Summerland by Terry Waters and Cathy Banks, hence the name for this delicious white from Haywire, the flagship brand of Okanagan Crush Pad. Made in concrete tanks, with no oak contact, this comes across with impressive balance, showing plump peach, grapefruit and lemon-drop flavours seemingly infused with smoky flint and stones (call it minerality, if you will). The cleansing acidity is perfectly tuned. Available direct, okanagancrushpad.com.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular