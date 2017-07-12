Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Cave de Roquebrun La Grange des Combes Saint-Chinian-Roquebrun 2015, France Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 91
  • Year 2015
  • Region Midi
  • Varietal Red blend
  • Food Pairing Gamy meats, hearty beef stews
  • Price $18.95

A southern-France blend of 50-per-cent syrah, 30-per-cent grenache and 20-per-cent mourvèdre. That classically southern herbal essence known as garrigue, led by lavender, runs through this full-bodied red, which also offers up flavours of blackberry, cracked pepper and licorice. The tannins are gently sticky for a tight and tidy structure. Great for gamy meats or hearty beef stews. It should cellar well for up to eight more years, too. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.75 in Quebec.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular