A southern-France blend of 50-per-cent syrah, 30-per-cent grenache and 20-per-cent mourvèdre. That classically southern herbal essence known as garrigue, led by lavender, runs through this full-bodied red, which also offers up flavours of blackberry, cracked pepper and licorice. The tannins are gently sticky for a tight and tidy structure. Great for gamy meats or hearty beef stews. It should cellar well for up to eight more years, too. Available in Ontario at the above price, $19.75 in Quebec.
