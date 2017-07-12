Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Graffigna Pinot Grigio 2016, Argentina Add to ...

Beppi Crosariol

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

  • Rating 87
  • Year 2016
  • Region San Juan
  • Varietal Pinot grigio
  • Price $12.95

A fine, flavourful and well-priced pinot grigio from Argentina, essentially dry but with a slight touch of sweetness to smartly underscore the pear-like fruit. Very good concentration. This might pass for an $18 New Zealand or Okanagan pinot gris. Incidentally, with this new 2016 vintage, Graffigna dropped the words “Centenario” and “Reserve” from the wine’s name, though it’s essentially made the same way as in years past. Available in Ontario at the above price, $12.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $16.49 in Saskatchewan, $13.99 in Manitoba, $12.70 in Quebec, $13.49 in New Brunswick, $15 in Nova Scotia, $16.79 in Newfoundland (on sale for $15.79).

Report Typo/Error

Follow Beppi Crosariol on Twitter: @Beppi_Crosariol

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular