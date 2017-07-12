A fine, flavourful and well-priced pinot grigio from Argentina, essentially dry but with a slight touch of sweetness to smartly underscore the pear-like fruit. Very good concentration. This might pass for an $18 New Zealand or Okanagan pinot gris. Incidentally, with this new 2016 vintage, Graffigna dropped the words “Centenario” and “Reserve” from the wine’s name, though it’s essentially made the same way as in years past. Available in Ontario at the above price, $12.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $16.49 in Saskatchewan, $13.99 in Manitoba, $12.70 in Quebec, $13.49 in New Brunswick, $15 in Nova Scotia, $16.79 in Newfoundland (on sale for $15.79).Report Typo/Error
