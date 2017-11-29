Mission Hill Five Vineyards Chardonnay 2015, British Columbia

- Rating
- 87.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $14.99 in B.C.
Party wine? House white? This crowd-pleaser has the angles covered. Medium-full, round and fleshy, it delivers ripe, almost syrupy-sweet, Tropicana Orange and peach-like fruit along with a generous helping of vanilla. Smartly made, it beats most California chardonnays at its price range. Available at the above price in British Columbia, various price in Alberta, $15.64 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $16.45 in Ontario, $18.99 in New Brunswick (on sale for $17.50).
