Mission Hill Five Vineyards Chardonnay 2015, British Columbia

Rating 87.00 Year 2015 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Chardonnay Price $14.99 in B.C.

Party wine? House white? This crowd-pleaser has the angles covered. Medium-full, round and fleshy, it delivers ripe, almost syrupy-sweet, Tropicana Orange and peach-like fruit along with a generous helping of vanilla. Smartly made, it beats most California chardonnays at its price range. Available at the above price in British Columbia, various price in Alberta, $15.64 in Saskatchewan, $15.99 in Manitoba, $16.45 in Ontario, $18.99 in New Brunswick (on sale for $17.50).