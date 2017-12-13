Painted Rock Red Icon 2015, British Columbia

Rating 94.00 Year 2015 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Red blend Food Pairing Steak Price $47.79 in B.C.

A commanding, richly confident and expertly sculpted red blend. It's not cheap, but put "Napa" on the label and there's no telling how much higher a price this would fetch. A merlot-led Bordeaux-style blend, it's smooth and ripe, with succulent cassis leading the fruit parade. Then savoury notes of tobacco and cedar chime in along with dark chocolate, smoke and spice. Approachable now, it should evolve gracefully for at least a dozen years. Steak would be grand. Available direct, paintedrock.ca, and at select private wine stores in the West.