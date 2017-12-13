Painted Rock Red Icon 2015, British Columbia

- Rating
- 94.00
- Year
- 2015
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- Red blend
- Food Pairing
- Steak
- Price
- $47.79 in B.C.
A commanding, richly confident and expertly sculpted red blend. It's not cheap, but put "Napa" on the label and there's no telling how much higher a price this would fetch. A merlot-led Bordeaux-style blend, it's smooth and ripe, with succulent cassis leading the fruit parade. Then savoury notes of tobacco and cedar chime in along with dark chocolate, smoke and spice. Approachable now, it should evolve gracefully for at least a dozen years. Steak would be grand. Available direct, paintedrock.ca, and at select private wine stores in the West.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨