Rating 92.00 Year 2015 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Syrah Price $39.99 in B.C.

Lusciously full and intense, with sweet, almost syrupy plum and blackberry fruit matched by a UFC-worthy drop-kick of black pepper. Then the grape shows its more European side, with a gamey, smoky quality and note of licorice. Ripe, well-integrated tannins round out this big, complex red. Likely a good candidate for up to a dozen years in the cellar. Available direct, paintedrock.ca.