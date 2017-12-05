Pentage GSM 2013, British Columbia

Rating 93.00 Year 2013 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Red blend Price $30 in B.C.

Killer red for the money. It's ample, yes, but there's no excess fat or woozy alcohol here. Gutsy and ripe, it shows plum, cherry and blackberry fruit along with hints of leather, tar, licorice and black pepper. One is tempted to draw a comparison with good Australian grenache-syrah-mourvèdres, but this one veers more toward the drier spectrum. Big and juicy does it. Serve it cool. Available direct, pentage.com.