Pentage Roussanne Marsanne Viognier 2012, British Columbia

- Rating
- 91.00
- Year
- 2012
- Region
- Okanagan Valley
- Varietal
- White blend
- Food Pairing
- Substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel, creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta
- Price
- $27 in B.C.
The excellent Okanagan winery Pentage offers this as its flagship white, a Rhône-inspired blend of 65-per-cent roussanne, 25-per-cent viognier and 10-per-cent marsanne. What a gem, still remarkably fresh from the 2012 growing season. Medium-full and luscious, it's glossy yet also zippy with acidity around the edges. The lip-smacking fruit suggests peach, pineapple, apricot and candied citrus. The weight, texture, ripeness and acidity all are in perfect balance. Match it with substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel or even a creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta. Available direct from the winery, pentage.com.
