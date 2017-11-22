Pentage Roussanne Marsanne Viognier 2012, British Columbia

Rating 91.00 Year 2012 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal White blend Food Pairing Substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel, creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta Price $27 in B.C.

The excellent Okanagan winery Pentage offers this as its flagship white, a Rhône-inspired blend of 65-per-cent roussanne, 25-per-cent viognier and 10-per-cent marsanne. What a gem, still remarkably fresh from the 2012 growing season. Medium-full and luscious, it's glossy yet also zippy with acidity around the edges. The lip-smacking fruit suggests peach, pineapple, apricot and candied citrus. The weight, texture, ripeness and acidity all are in perfect balance. Match it with substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel or even a creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta. Available direct from the winery, pentage.com.