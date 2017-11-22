 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Pentage Roussanne Marsanne Viognier 2012, British Columbia

Wine Review

Pentage Roussanne Marsanne Viognier 2012, British Columbia

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
91.00
Year
2012
Region
Okanagan Valley
Varietal
White blend
Food Pairing
Substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel, creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta
Price
$27 in B.C.

The excellent Okanagan winery Pentage offers this as its flagship white, a Rhône-inspired blend of 65-per-cent roussanne, 25-per-cent viognier and 10-per-cent marsanne. What a gem, still remarkably fresh from the 2012 growing season. Medium-full and luscious, it's glossy yet also zippy with acidity around the edges. The lip-smacking fruit suggests peach, pineapple, apricot and candied citrus. The weight, texture, ripeness and acidity all are in perfect balance. Match it with substantial fish dishes, herb-roasted chicken, pork or chicken schnitzel or even a creamy Alfredo-sauce pasta. Available direct from the winery, pentage.com.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨