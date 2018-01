Rating 90.00 Region Isle of Arran Price $49.95

Pale-yellow in colour, delicate and smooth. Though light in weight, it's flavourful, with notes of sweet honey, lemon rind and spice. Good balance. A single malt that would be lovely on the rocks and could form the base of a decent cocktail. Available in Ontario at the above price, $65.99 in British Columbia (on sale for $60.99 until Jan. 27), various prices in Alberta, $74.33 in Saskatchewan, $49.97 in Newfoundland.