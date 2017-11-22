Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Chardonnay 2016, California

- Rating
- 88.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Monterey County
- Varietal
- Chardonnay
- Price
- $19.95
Confession: I should hate this wine – because, as every grape geek out there knows, you're not supposed to flavour wine with whisky, for Pete's sake. And yet it's oddly compelling, if not exactly stiff competition for white Burgundy. Sourced from Monterey County, this white spent two months in barrels that previously contained bourbon, acquiring whisky-like characters from the soaked oak. It's full and plump, with honey-glazed-peach, grilled pineapple, corn syrup and caramel flavours and a texture that's smoother than Lou Rawls's velvet-lined vocal cords. Leave your wine snobbery at the door. Available in Ontario.
