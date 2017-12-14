Santa Julia Organic Torrontes 2016, Argentina

Rating 89.00 Year 2016 Region Mendoza Varietal Torrontes Price $13.95

Lovely white for the money and especially attractive to many, no doubt, for its organic designation. Light-medium-bodied and dry, it displays more substantial concentration than most wines based on Argentina's signature torrontes grape. A floral burst is followed by flavours of lime, white table grape, peach and fresh ginger. A blast of summer – no matter the season. Available in Ontario.