Santa Julia Organic Torrontes 2016, Argentina

- Rating
- 89.00
- Year
- 2016
- Region
- Mendoza
- Varietal
- Torrontes
- Price
- $13.95
Lovely white for the money and especially attractive to many, no doubt, for its organic designation. Light-medium-bodied and dry, it displays more substantial concentration than most wines based on Argentina's signature torrontes grape. A floral burst is followed by flavours of lime, white table grape, peach and fresh ginger. A blast of summer – no matter the season. Available in Ontario.
