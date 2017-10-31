 Skip to main content

Ségla 2010, France

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
93.00
Year
2010
Region
Bordeaux
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$69.95

Pricy, to be sure. But this is the baby brother (or sister) to the much more expensive flagship wine of Château Rauzan-Ségla, the famed second-growth Bordeaux property in Margaux that's owned by the luxury-goods house Chanel. And take note of the vintage: It's from 2010, a banner year for the region. Medium-full, the wine is gently dusty and optimally ripe, showing great fruit purity and notes of mint and pencil shavings (call it minerality if you prefer). A red with finesse and energy. If you're the type to occasionally splurge to this degree on a fine, cellar-worthy wine, take this one very seriously. Available in Ontario.

