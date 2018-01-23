Té Bheag Connoisseurs’ Blend Gaelic Whisky, Scotland

Rating 92.00 Price $40.50

It's pronounced "chey vek," not "tea bag," as I've heard at least one naive non-Gaelic speaker irreverently utter. There's nothing to laugh at regarding the flavour of this beverage. It's a blended Scotch, which may cause some single-malt aficionados to recoil. Too bad for them. There's a high proportion of Talisker in the mix, which, like the hallowed single malt, hails from the Isle of Skye. And at less than half the price of Talisker, it's a bargain. Rich, punchy and moderately peaty, it's thick in texture and luscious, with toffee and cereal notes. It's bottled without chill filtration, so expect it to go cloudy if poured over ice. But after one nosing, you'll likely prefer to savour it straight up, like a much more expensive malt. Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $39.75 in Quebec, $37.78 in New Brunswick, $42.76 in Prince Edward Island, $40.07 in Nova Scotia.