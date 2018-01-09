Torres Altos Ibericos Rioja 2015, Spain

Rating 87.00 Year 2015 Region Rioja Varietal Tempranillo Food Pairing Roast leg of lamb, lamb kebabs Price $14.95

A medium-bodied red Rioja, this shows supple fruit at first, then gets tangy and very dry, with notes of cherry, cedar, tobacco and toasted spices. The oak is well-handled. A good match for lamb, especially a regal roasted leg or simpler grilled skewers (a.k.a. kebabs). Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $15.60 in Quebec, $19.19 in Prince Edward Island, $19.82 in Newfoundland.