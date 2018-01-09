 Skip to main content

Torres Altos Ibericos Rioja 2015, Spain

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
87.00
Year
2015
Region
Rioja
Varietal
Tempranillo
Food Pairing
Roast leg of lamb, lamb kebabs
Price
$14.95

A medium-bodied red Rioja, this shows supple fruit at first, then gets tangy and very dry, with notes of cherry, cedar, tobacco and toasted spices. The oak is well-handled. A good match for lamb, especially a regal roasted leg or simpler grilled skewers (a.k.a. kebabs). Available in Ontario at the above price, various prices in Alberta, $15.60 in Quebec, $19.19 in Prince Edward Island, $19.82 in Newfoundland.

