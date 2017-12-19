Township 7 Pinot Noir 2016, British Columbia

Rating 90.00 Year 2016 Region Okanagan Valley Varietal Pinot noir Food Pairing Duck, grilled salmon, turkey Price $30.97 in B.C.

Concentrated for a pinot. And the marvel here is its velvety ripeness without the cloying jam of so many ripe pinot noirs grown in that sunny Golden State due south of British Columbia. Suggestions of cherry and raspberry coulis joined by chocolate and earthy essences of mushroom and cola. Smart choice for duck, grilled salmon or turkey. Available direct, township7.com.