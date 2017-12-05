 Skip to main content

Vina Real Rioja Crianza 2014, Spain

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
89.00
Year
2014
Region
Rioja
Varietal
Red blend
Price
$18.95

Such a nice, fresh profile, relatively speaking, perhaps more new-school Rioja than old. But this is authentic. Medium-bodied and supple, with soft berry-like fruit sharpened with crisp acidity and salty tang, helped along with nuances of vanilla, cured meat and toasty spice. A blend of 90-per-cent tempranillo with splashes of garnacha, graciano and mazuelo (a.k.a. carignan). Available in Ontario at the above price, $16.60 in Quebec.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

