Vina Real Rioja Crianza 2014, Spain

Rating 89.00 Year 2014 Region Rioja Varietal Red blend Price $18.95

Such a nice, fresh profile, relatively speaking, perhaps more new-school Rioja than old. But this is authentic. Medium-bodied and supple, with soft berry-like fruit sharpened with crisp acidity and salty tang, helped along with nuances of vanilla, cured meat and toasty spice. A blend of 90-per-cent tempranillo with splashes of garnacha, graciano and mazuelo (a.k.a. carignan). Available in Ontario at the above price, $16.60 in Quebec.