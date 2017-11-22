Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2017, New Zealand

- Rating
- 90.00
- Year
- 2017
- Region
- Marlborough
- Varietal
- Sauvignon blanc
- Price
- $19.25
Brand-new vintage of a widely distributed and well-made white. Classic Marlborough sauvignon profile delivered with good balance. Round and silky, with a gently sweet core and notes of grapefruit, lemon grass and smoky flint, underscored by zesty acidity. Available in Ontario at the above price, $18.49 in British Columbia (the 2017 vintage is just starting to roll out to stores), various prices in Alberta, $19.45 in Saskatchewan, $19.99 in Manitoba, $19.20 in Quebec, $21.29 in New Brunswick, $20.19 in Prince Edward Island, $19 in Nova Scotia, $22.49 in Newfoundland.
