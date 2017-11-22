 Skip to main content

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc 2017, New Zealand

Wine Review

Beppi Crosariol
Rating
90.00
Year
2017
Region
Marlborough
Varietal
Sauvignon blanc
Price
$19.25

Brand-new vintage of a widely distributed and well-made white. Classic Marlborough sauvignon profile delivered with good balance. Round and silky, with a gently sweet core and notes of grapefruit, lemon grass and smoky flint, underscored by zesty acidity. Available in Ontario at the above price, $18.49 in British Columbia (the 2017 vintage is just starting to roll out to stores), various prices in Alberta, $19.45 in Saskatchewan, $19.99 in Manitoba, $19.20 in Quebec, $21.29 in New Brunswick, $20.19 in Prince Edward Island, $19 in Nova Scotia, $22.49 in Newfoundland.

About the Author
Beppi Crosariol
Life columnist

Beppi Crosariol writes about wine and spirits in the Globe Life and Style sections.He has been The Globe's wine and spirits columnist for more than 10 years. In the late 1990s, he also wrote a food trends column called The Biting Edge.Beppi used to cover business law for ROB and previously edited the paper's weekly technology section. More

