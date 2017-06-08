With three independent businesses under their watch, Tatiana Read, founder of The Knot Group, a public relations agency, Julie Yoo, owner of the boutique I Miss You Vintage, and Elle AyoubZadeh, founder of Zvelle, a Toronto-based footwear brand, have not only encountered the typical challenges you would expect in starting a business. They also have to negotiate work-life balance, and are running their brands in the ever-demanding digital age. The group gathered at a Breather shared office space in Toronto to discuss how they maintain their creativity while navigating modern entrepreneurship.

Work-life balance Tatiana Read, founder of The Knot Group, a public relations agency: 'I heard a good anecdote: You have five buckets – life, fitness, sleep, work and friends – and at any given moment you can only really be juggling three of those five buckets.' (Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail)

In terms of launching your own businesses, was there anything that you were really surprised by after you started doing it?

Elle AyoubZadeh: My biggest challenge has been staying true to that point of view that I thought I had. In the case of when I am designing a shoe, I get tons of feedback from the factory on how it should be or shouldn’t be. [Then] an editor sees it, and there’s more feedback [from] customers. The thing I need to work hardest on is what I want to show the world. Being an assertive person, I didn’t think that was going to be my biggest challenge.

When you tell people what you do, what kind of reactions do you get?

AyoubZadeh: I came from a non-fashion background and I am engaged to someone who has nothing to do with fashion; I move in different circles. When I am around tech-y people, even if they are women, and they say, “What do you do?” The easiest thing to say is “I design shoes,” and they say, “Oh! Good for you!” They assume that I am not as smart. I’ve had the same situation with [people] saying, “You’re the shoe lady.” Most people do not realize how much effort it takes to actually run a shoe business: It’s the freight forwarding, it’s the actual pricing. I find that people like to put you in little boxes.

Tatiana Read: Same thing here. We throw parties. Everyone’s always like, “Must be so fun!” It’s a lot of work. From a communications perspective, there’s a lot more strategic thinking than people assume. I think that may be changing, but that’s definitely one of the common misconceptions about the PR industry: We’re a finishing touch; we’re not sitting at that table and making those decisions.

Julie Yoo: I agree with Elle. It’s the conception that fashion is frivolous. This is a true story: I was out at an event once and I said, “I have to get going. I have to work in the store tomorrow.” And a guy said, “Well, what are you going for, you are just going to put lipstick on, stand there and look pretty.” I think it’s about not understanding the amount of work that goes into it behind the scenes. Yes, we get to work with beautiful things, but it goes beyond that.

Biggest challenge Elle AyoubZadeh, founder of Zvelle, a Toronto-based footwear brand: 'My biggest challenge has been staying true to that point of view that I thought I had.' (Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail)

How do you achieve a work-life balance?

Read: I definitely don’t see work and life as two distinct concepts. For me, it’s so integrated. I’m just going full-speed ahead. There’s this momentum and it’s more about finding my own rhythm. I heard a good anecdote: You have five buckets – life, fitness, sleep, work and friends – and at any given moment you can only really be juggling three of those five buckets. If you can accept that and use that to your advantage, I think you can thrive. I’m lucky that my husband is a stay-at-home dad so I can lean on him for so much support. I couldn’t be doing what I’m doing without him. So, that’s really integrating work and life right there.

Yoo: I’ve always had a hard time juggling that because I have an eight-year-old, and I’ve always been a single mother running a full-time business. Sometimes, I just have to put him in the car and say, “Hey, let’s go for a road trip for the day,” and then tell staff that I’m not coming in or working at the desk in the office that day. But I am guilty of still being on my phone and working remotely constantly, even if I’m on vacation.

And with social media, there’s the added pressure of making everything look so easy.

Read: [This is] the reality, especially for women. This is the moment you are missing [in manicured social media feeds]: the 2 a.m. breastfeeding. … It’s a little out of control in our industry and in the communications industry. But I do feel there is an appetite for authenticity that’s starting to creep out more and more. That’s something that I try to embrace and I am thinking about a lot because I know people are watching. When I do my Instagram stories, I love showing the real side. It’s a little bit disarming. It makes you a little more approachable. We’re all human. I think it’s great to show both sides, if you are comfortable with that.

Advice Julie Yoo, owner of the boutique I Miss You Vintage: 'With a successful business, it’s about striving to make a mark or to be among the best in your industry.' (Mark Binks/The Globe and Mail)

Yoo: It’s a struggle, not only with life and work balance, but the creativity. I got into it for the creativity and you always have to keep that alive. It’s what I need to make my soul happy.

What would be your biggest piece of advice for a female entrepreneur who is getting into your line of business?

AyoubZadeh: I would say, “Run your own race.” It’s something I heard Robin Sharma, a Canadian author, say many, many years ago. And that, for me, means doing the thing that really motivates me and going after my own goals. If I want to design “x” kind of shoes, then I’m going to do it because I want to, not because I’m going to get “x” celebrity to wear them or “x” socialite to endorse them. It’s so easy to say it but it’s really, really hard to do it.

Yoo: With a successful business, it’s about striving to make a mark or to be among the best in your industry. What’s considered fashionable or stylish is not just the clothes you are wearing or the outward appearance, it’s about the inner whole. Build on that because that will come out. Learn about your industry and know what you are talking about so you have credibility. All those things make a strong woman and come through better than anything you are going to wear.

Read: Keep learning. You have to always be on top of your game. That’s my biggest takeaway. It also keeps you engaged. I happen to be in an industry where change is all around. I can’t get comfortable, so I would say keep learning.

The interview has been condensed and edited.