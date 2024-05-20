As a personal trainer, these are the most overrated and underrated exercises and fitness choices

You learn a lot when you’ve been doing a job for 10 years. Just as my training skills have evolved over the past decade, my opinions on popular trends and strength training dogma have changed, too. I’ve learned that real results come not from mimicking influencers or swallowing industry propaganda, but from sticking to basic principles while keeping an open mind.

Typically, I try not to air grievances, but today’s different. I’m calling out the things in the fitness world that get way too much attention and shining a light on overlooked aspects that are far more important.

Exercises

Overrated: Bench Press

When it comes to crowning the most overrated exercise of all time, there really is no debate. The bench press – an upper body barbell exercise that’s a staple in powerlifting circles – walks away with this title, hands down.

Along with being a technically complicated lift with a high-injury risk factor, the bench press isn’t particularly effective at building muscle. Still, every Monday, gym bros of all stripes gather together to worship at the altar of the bench press because that’s what dogmatic meatheads

Underrated: Dips

In my version of a perfect world, dips – a body-weight exercise performed on parallel bars or gymnastics rings – are the star of International Chest Day. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that this was the case. In the 1960s, bodybuilding pioneer John McCallum wrote a popular and influential column in Strength & Health magazine called “Keys to Progress.” Mr. McCallum often sang the praises of dips, calling them “squats for the upper body” (squats being the most essential of exercises, period).

Mindset

Overrated: Big audacious goals

It’s a sunny, Saturday afternoon and you’re sprawled on the couch, scrolling on social media yet again. The algorithm knows what you’re here for – a dose of fitness inspiration. Your smartphone’s screen is awash with videos and images of beautiful people with near-zero body fat, each of them seemingly enjoying a life far more fulfilling than yours.

You decide then and there to make a change. “I’m going to start taking charge of my health,” the tiny voice inside your head says. This same voice then convinces you to register for a half-marathon in eight weeks. You feel good. You feel empowered. But now comes the hard part. Now comes the actual training.

Underrated: Baby steps

Look, I’m not saying we should reach for the low-hanging fruit when setting training goals. Being forced to venture outside of our comfort zones is one of fitness’s greatest gifts. That said, goals need to be grounded in reality. Otherwise, you’re setting yourself up for failure.

Start with small, sustainable steps – register first for a casual 5K walk and run, for example – and then build upon all of that positive momentum. That’s the surest recipe for success.

The key to life-long progress in the gym? Baby steps

Nutrition

Overrated: Electrolytes

By now, many know the nutrition supplement industry is an unregulated Wild West, where the loudest and most obnoxious voices reign supreme. Let’s consider the meteoric rise of electrolyte supplements. According to a report from the firm Allied Market Research, which specializes in business consulting and analysis, the global value of the electrolyte supplements market is projected to reach more than US$30.1-billion by 2031. That’s an impressive figure, especially for a product that doesn’t really do anything.

Hydration aficionados may be muttering under their breath right about now, but it’s true – electrolyte supplements are nearly useless. This isn’t just my opinion; the same report forecasting billions in revenue warns “health concerns associated with electrolytes hamper market growth. One of the primary concerns is related to the safety and effectiveness of the products.”

Underrated: Creatine

Creatine is one of the few supplements that actually delivers results. It’s arguably the most well-researched supplement; creatine is safe, affordable, easy to consume, and provides a number of legitimate health benefits, from preventing muscle loss to enhancing cognitive functions. You’d think that a product with these bona fides would be worth all the money in the world, but no. By 2030, the global market value for creatine is projected to hit a mere US$244-million.

Values

Overrated: Exercise for aesthetics

Around the end of every January, I start to get nervous, and ruminate on the choices I’ve made over the past six months: every drink, every snack, every late night. I worry about these things not because I’m concerned about the cumulative effect my vices have on my health, marriage or career. No, I worry because I know that come summer, I’ll be spending more time shirtless and despite the fact that I work out nearly every day, I’m still insecure about how my body looks. Frustrating as it is, I consider this mental hiccup to be a form of collateral damage from working in an industry where aesthetics are prized above all else.

Underrated: Exercise for longevity

I’m well aware of how misguided it is to stress over calories and protein, but now, I do my best to frame these things in a more positive manner. Rather than worry about how my lifestyle affects my physique, I try to focus on how it affects my lifespan.

What I focus on is a term I learned from Dr. Howard Luks, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine. According to Dr. Luks, what’s far more important than lifespan is “healthspan” – essentially, the number of years a person is free from chronic and debilitating disease. For me, embracing this shift in values makes exercise feel like an honour rather than a duty or punishment.

Paul Landini is a personal trainer and health educator in Kitchener, Ont.