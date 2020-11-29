 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Health & Fitness

Register
AdChoices
Phys Ed

Why proper sleep hygiene is so important

Paul Landini
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for the weekly Health & Wellness newsletter for the latest news and advice.

When I was 17, I willed myself to stay awake for 60 hours. Three full days was my intended goal, but with only 12 hours to go the seductive whispers that kept telling me to close my eyes (“Just for a few minutes, come on … you know you want to”) proved impossible to resist. I remember giving in. And then I remember waking up the next day.

This particular episode is the perfect representation of the antagonistic attitude I’ve held toward sleep for nearly my entire life. As a young child my brother and I shared a room; it was rare the nights we’d fall asleep before 10 p.m. Eventually we got our own rooms, but then a new roommate moved in: television.

Story continues below advertisement

Is it any wonder that my entire adult life has been plagued by sporadic bouts of insomnia and, whenever I do manage to sleep, physically violent night terrors? Over the course of 15 years I’ve consulted doctors, tried various over-the-counter aides, participated in sleep studies, talked to therapists, and read so many, many books and articles on how to sleep, all to little avail.

Nothing changed for me until I performed an honest appraisal of my lifestyle and habits – what experts in the field often refer to as “sleep hygiene.” Once confronted with these facts, it became clear that, when it comes to sleeping, I’d been doing everything wrong for an awfully long time. So while I’m far from an authority on the subject, I’ve learned a lot about sleep over the years, information gleaned from hours of amateur research and self-experimentation. If you often find yourself staring at your bedroom ceiling, looking for some sheep to count, pay attention.

Set the stage

Sleep is serious business. It’s no exaggeration to say that all of your healthy eating and exercise is next to worthless if you’re burning the candle at both ends. Just as those who see the greatest results from their diets and training follow meticulous programs that cater to their specific needs, getting some solid sack time requires planning and preparation.

Turning your bedroom into a sleep-positive sanctuary takes some effort, but the payoff is huge. If your mattress is more than 10 years old, chances are it’s time for an upgrade. Thankfully we’re living in a golden age of mattress technology. We bought our bed from Endy, a Canadian company that delivers directly to your door. And don’t forget about your pillow. Experts recommend getting a new one every 12 to 18 months.

Next, make sure your room is the right temperature. Anywhere from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius will suffice. I find it helpful to keep our ceiling fan running on low at night, not only for the cooling effect but also because the hum of the motor washes out any distracting background noise. Finally, if you’re sensitive to light consider investing in blackout shades or a quality sleep mask.

Clear the (mental) clutter

It’s no coincidence that as our world becomes more connected, sleep habits are suffering. Most of us are “input machines” – we constantly consume information, most of it in bite-sized digital formats. It’s a good idea to unplug at least one hour before bed. It’s an even better idea to keep all digital screens out of the bedroom, period. At the very least, keep your phone on the other side of the room, away from your bed, that way you’ll be less likely to doomscroll your dreams away.

The problem is that blue light emitted from your gadgets. Checking your e-mail in bed may not seem like such a big deal, but the light from your smartphone stimulates the brain and reduces the release of melatonin, the hormone that controls your sleeping cycle. Without the proper amount of melatonin to set it straight, your brain can be tricked into thinking it’s daytime.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather than reach for your phone at night, reacquaint yourself with analogue entertainment. Read a book. Write in a journal. Spend 20 minutes stretching or meditating or practising deep belly breathing. Any one of these activities will help make for a good night’s sleep. Combine them all and it’ll be lights out in no time.

Paul Landini is a personal trainer and health educator in Toronto.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies