Parents missing work to care for children with anxiety cost Ontario economy $421-million a year

A new report suggests parents who miss work to help children suffering from anxiety cost the Ontario economy $421-million dollars a year.
The report was released today by Children’s Mental Health Ontario.
The analysis was conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Canadian Centre for Health Economics, springing from work done by C-M-H-O in 2017.
That research showed that one in four parents in the province reported missing work to care for a child with anxiety issues.
The latest report takes that data and quantifies its cost to the province’s economy.
The head of the C-M-H-O, which represents Ontario’s publicly-funded child and youth mental health centres, says it’s a “huge loss to the economy.”
Kim Moran says the statistics underscore the need to hire more clinical staff across the province to provide immediate mental health care and cut long wait lists.
Premier Doug Ford has promised to spend 1.9 billion dollars on mental health care over the next decade, which he says will help cut wait times for youth who need treatment.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.