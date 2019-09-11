Quebec court strikes down parts of laws on medically assisted death, calling them unconstitutional

Key parts of both federal and provincial laws on medical assistance in dying have been struck down by the Quebec Superior Court, which said that the requirements that applicants have to be close to an imminent death are unconstitutional, forcing people with degenerative conditions to keep on living in great pain.

In a decision released Monday, Justice Christine Baudoin said she would suspend her ruling for six months to allow lawmakers to deal with its fallout. However, she exempted the two plaintiffs who had challenged the law so they can go ahead with their bid to get medical assistance in dying (MAID).

The decision came from a constitutional challenge filed by Jean Truchon and Nicole Gladu, two Quebeckers who both have incurable degenerative diseases but did not meet MAID criteria.

Neither Mr. Truchon nor Ms. Gladu met the federal requirement that their death must be “reasonably foreseeable” or Quebec law’s criteria that the applicant be “at the end of life.”

Quebec is the only province that has legislation on assisted dying. It was enacted before the federal amendments to the Criminal Code on MAID.

The federal law was introduced by the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the 2015 Supreme Court of Canada decision in Carter v. Canada. The Criminal Code amendments have been criticized as being too restrictive and are the object of multiple court challenges.

“The state, by requiring that their death has to be reasonably foreseeable, is stopping them from having medical assistance in dying and, mainly, is forcing them to endure harsh physical and psychological sufferings," Justice Baudoin said in a 197-page judgment.

The judge added that "the court has no hesitation in concluding that the requirement that their death has to be reasonably foreseeable is violating the rights to liberty and security of Mr. Truchon and Ms. Gladu."

She said the federal government failed to provide a rational basis for the need to restrict MAID to cases with foreseeable deaths. She said the government presented no evidence showing that without the requirement, the number of applications would "increase in an exponential or unreasonable way, especially from vulnerable people."

The government's safeguards had deprived people like the plaintiffs of their right to a dignified, serene death, the judge said. She was particularly troubled by the suggestion that people who don't meet the criteria can still resort to "traditional suicide methods or VSED" [voluntary stopping of eating or drinking].

There have been cases in Quebec and British Columbia where people who were turned down for MAID starved themselves until they either died or became so ill it made them eligible.

"In this court's opinion, it is repugnant to common sense to conceive that people like the plaintiffs should be forced to use VSED to become admissible to medically-assisted death or to end their lives," Justice Baudoin wrote.

"If the law, as drafted, is not forcing the plaintiffs to keep on living, it is however forcing them to choose between suffering, suffering even more or suicide."

As part of the litigation, two doctors assessed Mr. Truchon and Ms. Gladu and told the court that the two plaintiffs met all the criteria for MAID except the requirements that they be “at the end of life” or that their death must be "reasonably foreseeable.”

The court heard that the 51-year-old Mr. Truchon has spastic cerebral palsy with a gradual weakening of three of his limbs. He was autonomous and active until 2012, when his left arm also became paralyzed. He became suicidal and considered scenarios such as moving his wheelchair into the path of a bus or drowning in a river but stopped short because he didn’t want to traumatize or hurt bystanders.

“He can no longer live on his own ... He says he has been dead since 2012,” Justice Baudoin wrote.

Ms. Gladu, 73, contracted polio when she was four, leaving her with a paralyzed left side and scoliosis in her spine. She had a career as a journalist and press officer at the United Nations. However, starting in 1992, her condition worsened, weakening her bones and muscles. She now lives in constant pain, has trouble breathing and moving. “She feels worn down, at the end of her tether, a prisoner of her body and illness,” Justice Baudoin said.

An official representing Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel said it is too early for the province to comment.

“This is an important judgment. We will give it a lot of scrutiny before deciding our next step,” the minister’s chief of staff, Marc-André Ross, said in an interview.