How to add strength training to your existing workout routine

The prospect of committing to the classic hour-long leg, back and chest days can feel intimidating for those new to strength training. Here’s some great news: You can reap many of the benefits of resistance training in as little as a few weeks, with shorter workouts that fit into your current routine.

“Strength training doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing practice,” says Cassie Day, a personal trainer and the founder of All Day Fit. “Integrating short, 15-minute sessions into your existing routine can be a great start.”

Engaging in any amount of resistance training has been shown to reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 15 per cent. As little as two weeks of training has been shown to decrease symptoms of anxiety and depression. In 12 weeks, a recent study illustrated, it can protect against aging-associated neurodegeneration in older adults. And making the practice part of your regular routine in any capacity and into later years can lessen the muscle and bone loss associated with aging. Here’s how to begin.

Make it easy

“Start with short, simple programs,” says Sikin Samji, a certified health coach and yoga/Pilates/functional movement teacher. “Body weight or mini-banded workouts are an incredible way to start building up your tolerance to resistance work.”

Samji blends bodyweight strength work into her cardio by including an outdoor staircase in her run route and pausing mid-run for a combination of curtsy lunges, decline pushups, and box jumps. “It’s an integrated and flexible way to incorporate moderate strength work and it keeps it interesting,” she says.

Day recommends making it as easy as possible with mini strength workouts, such as a 15-minute kettlebell workout before a run, or hill sprints during a run, walk or bike ride. She also suggests packing some lightweight equipment on outdoor outings, for example bringing a TRX to the tennis or pickleball court and doing a few movements while waiting for your turn, or taking resistance bands to the playground with your kids.

“Consistency is key in strength training,” says Day. “Integrating shorter, more frequent sessions can lead to steady progress.”

Once you’re ready to take your strength work up a notch, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends increasing weight by 2 per cent to 10 per cent when you are able to perform the current exercise for one or two repetitions over your goal number.

Once you’ve been regularly incorporating three 15-minute blocks of strength work into your week, you can also progress your workouts by increasing the total time you’re dedicating to strength training, Day suggests.

Ensure you’re working rest days into your routine, especially if strength training is being added on top of your existing workout plan.

Consider timing for recovery

If you’re already committed to a workout regimen or training for a race or event, time your strength work so it doesn’t interfere with your main goal. When training for a running race, for example, prioritize the run first to avoid logging miles on fatigued legs.

“Timing is important especially if you’re lifting heavier weights,” says Samji. “You don’t want to be sore or exhausted from a workout going into a long run or big match. Plan to lift the day after the event/race or give yourself a day or two between to recover.”

If your primary goal is getting stronger, consider scheduling your strength sessions before your cardio. A 2016 study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found “significant reductions in performance” when aerobic exercise was performed 10 minutes before resistance exercise.

Regardless of when you plan your workouts, the biggest factor when it comes to making strength training a consistent part of your life is finding easy, sustainable ways to incorporate it into your existing schedule.

A quick-and-easy workout for beginners

The beginning of your strength training journey can start in the weight room, but it can also start in your living room or a nearby park. Samji has created a quick routine using just a mini-band that you can perform as a warm-up or as a complement to your existing workout. Aim for three to five sets total.