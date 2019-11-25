 Skip to main content

Health & Fitness

Register
AdChoices

Study suggests even modest alcohol consumption can still pose risks for teens

Michelle McQuigge
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A survey from a team of Ontario researchers suggests even modest amounts of alcohol consumption during someone’s high school years can lead to more problematic drinking habits.

Four scholars at the University of Waterloo surveyed more than 19,000 high school students in Ontario and Alberta over two academic years starting in 2013.

They tracked the teens’ self-reported drinking and smoking habits and published the results in the journal Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention.

Story continues below advertisement

The researchers found that students classified as periodic drinkers had a tendency to progress to regular or heavy drinking within a year, compared to heavier drinkers whose alcohol consumptions patterns were more likely to stay stable.

Researchers found only one per cent of those periodic drinkers were able to scale back their alcohol consumption, compared to higher rates for regular or heavy drinkers.

The researchers say heavier alcohol use is also strongly correlated with increased use of tobacco or cannabis products, adding their collective findings point to a need for more aggressive interventions specifically targeting young teens.

“If we work on the early stages like periodic drinkers, we not only prevent kids from the harms from alcohol but also maybe other substances,” said Mahmood Gohari, post-doctoral public health researcher and study co-author.

Gohari said the study examined the drinking habits of students in grades 9 through 12 during the 2013 and 2014 academic years in both provinces.

He said that rates of alcohol abstinence were higher than 60 per cent in all grades, but those who were consuming alcohol showed a number of troubling patterns.

Gohari said researchers found that periodic drinking among the teens, or having between one and three drinks a month, was a better predictor of heavier drinking patterns than other factors such as age, gender or ethnicity.

Story continues below advertisement

Periodic drinkers also showed less likelihood of decreasing their alcohol consumption compared to those who were having booze on a weekly or daily basis.

And once students progressed to heavy or regular drinking levels, Gohari said the likelihood of other risky behaviour increased. Students in those groups were more likely to binge drink, or consume more than five drinks in a single sitting.

He said the likelihood of smoking cigarettes or using cannabis products also rose in those who were drinking regularly.

While the findings highlight the need for early interventions, Gohari said a specific type of program has the highest chance of curbing unhealthy behaviours.

“If we want to work on maybe lowering the consumption of alcohol, we need to work on other substances as well,” he said. “Programs that work on all substances are more likely to be efficient.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies