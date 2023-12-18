Open this photo in gallery: Milkos/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

As a trainer, few things bring me more professional satisfaction than seeing a client perform a perfect plank. It’s not that there’s anything particularly impressive about the act itself; after all, we’re talking about an exercise in which the entire point is to remain as still as possible. Not exactly the sort of stuff that inspires awe.

Still, basic as they may be, planks form the foundation of almost every other exercise you can name. When I see a high-quality plank being demonstrated with an air of ease, I know that more advanced movements are well within reach. Push-ups, pull-ups, burpees, mountain climbers – what are these if not planks in motion?

If you’ve mastered the plank’s technical nuances and you’ve developed the required endurance to hold the pose for 60 seconds – either from a high position (the top of a push-up) or a low position (forearms on the floor) – you’re likely ready to give one of these progressions a shot. I recommend starting with brief sets that last from 10-20 seconds, slowly working toward a full minute. These baby steps will allow you to focus entirely on your form while making steady progress toward the end goal.

Copenhagen Plank

What is it?

The Copenhagen plank is a variation on the side plank that targets the hips along with the obliques (the large muscles that run down the side of your abdomen). Start in a side-lying position with your bottom elbow directly under the corresponding shoulder, the thumb-side of your hand pointing up. From here, place your top leg on a bench or chair with the bottom leg extended underneath. Press your grounded arm into the floor as you lift your hips until your body is in a straight line. Hold this position with your bottom leg either on the floor (easier) or floating (much harder).

Why bother?

There aren’t many exercises as beneficial for the hip muscles as the Copenhagen plank. Strengthening these particular muscles helps to improve lateral movement and balance – two qualities that enhance all physical aspects of daily living.

What next?

Instead of a bench, try placing your leg on a stability ball.

Shoulder Tap Plank

What is it?

A variation on the high plank, the shoulder tap plank is a great exercise for building upper body muscular endurance while enhancing shoulder stability and core strength. The technique is straightforward: from the top position of a push-up, simply alternate tapping one hand to the opposite shoulder. The tricky part is keeping your back flat; your hips should remain stationary throughout, no twisting or arching allowed. The wider your feet are spread, the easier this will be. Another way to make this movement more manageable is to tap lower on your arm. Aiming for the elbow or wrist is much easier than the shoulder.

Why bother?

Let’s face it: standard planks are about as exciting as waiting in line at the passport office. Anything we can do to spice things up a little is a benefit. Shoulder tap planks can also serve as an intermediate step toward nailing your first full push-up.

What next?

Speaking of push-ups, if you’re strong enough try adding them into the mix, after either every tap or after every other tap.

Body Saw

What is it?

The body saw might just be the most productive of all the plank variations. Every aspect of your core will be called upon, from the rectus abdominis to the spinal erectors and everything in between. Get into a low plank position – forearms on the floor, elbows at a 90-degree angle directly under your shoulders. Imagine you’re strapped into a heavy backpack. Don’t let the weight collapse your spine! Holding this strong posture, shift your weight back toward your feet so that your shoulders move away from your elbows. Pause, then pull your shoulders forward to the starting position. Your torso should remain parallel to the floor the entire time.

Why bother?

Along with making the low plank a little more engaging, the body saw trains one of the most overlooked muscles in the body: the serratus anterior. This fan-shaped muscle sits on top of the ribcage, just under the armpit, and is responsible for stabilizing the shoulder blade as the arm moves.

What next?

Increase the range of motion by placing your forearms or your legs on a stability ball, a firm foam roller, or a set of floor sliders.

Paul Landini is a personal trainer and health educator in Kitchener, Ont.