 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Health & Fitness

Register
AdChoices
Food For Thought

Trying to get pregnant? Consider what you eat

Leslie Beck
Leslie Beck
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

According to new research, eating the right carbohydrates and avoiding being overweight can help couples become pregnant faster.

iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Over the past decade, mounting research has suggested that diet and body weight may have a significant impact on a couple’s ability to conceive.

Eating well and maintaining a healthy weight have been shown to increase ovulation, the release of a mature egg from the ovary. In men, the same lifestyle factors are associated with improving the quality and quantity of sperm.

Now, two large studies add to the view that nutritional factors play an important role in fertility. According to the new research, eating the right carbohydrates and avoiding being overweight can help couples become pregnant faster.

Story continues below advertisement

It is estimated that as many as 15 per cent of couples experience infertility, defined as unsuccessfully conceiving after 12 months of unprotected intercourse. Infertility is often associated with women, but factors that affect men are thought to be responsible for one-quarter of cases.

About the new studies

One review, published last month in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, pooled data from two studies that investigated the link between carbohydrate intake and fertility in couples trying to conceive without medical assistance. The analysis involved 6,977 female participants from North America and Denmark.

The researchers found that women who ate the highest glycemic load diet had a lower chance of becoming pregnant than participants whose diets had a low glycemic load. A high glycemic load diet can result in higher blood sugar and insulin levels.

Women who consumed the most added sugars also had a harder time conceiving than women whose diets contained the least.

On the other hand, consuming at least 25 g of fibre per day (versus 16 g or less) was associated with a faster time to conception. Fibre in foods can slow the absorption of sugar into the blood stream.

Eating a diet with low carbohydrate quality – e.g., high glycemic load, high added sugars, low fibre – can lead to insulin resistance, a condition when cells in the body don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily remove sugar (glucose) from the bloodstream. It’s thought that insulin resistance can influence hormonal function and interfere with ovulation.

For the second study, published in the July issue of Obesity Reviews, researchers reviewed 60 studies that had investigated the relation between weight status and sperm quality. The combined analysis found that overweight and obesity were linked to lower sperm quality (e.g., semen volume, sperm count, sperm motility).

Story continues below advertisement

It’s been suggested that excess levels of leptin, a hormone that regulates fat storage, may damage sperm production. Obesity may also cause low sperm quality through increased production of harmful free radicals and inflammatory compounds.

Keep in mind, both of these evidence reviews included observational studies and therefore do not prove causality.

Diet and fertility

There’s strong evidence that following a healthy dietary pattern can help couples improve their chances of conception. Eating a Mediterranean diet (e.g., higher intake of vegetables, fruit, whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts and olive oil) has been associated with improved fertility in women.

So has a “fertility diet” pattern, studied by researchers from Harvard Medical School. It’s comprised of more plant proteins such as beans and lentils, low glycemic carbohydrates such as whole grains, full-fat dairy foods, monounsaturated fats (found in olive oil, avocado, almonds) and supplements containing folic acid.

In men, the DASH diet, which features beans and lentils, nuts, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, poultry and low-fat dairy, has been associated with improved sperm counts. On the other hand, a typical Western diet, higher in red meat, saturated fat and refined carbohydrates, has been tied to lower sperm quality.

Eating a diet that emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, plant proteins, fish, poultry and unsaturated fats, and limits refined starches and added sugars, red meat and saturated fat can help prevent overweight and insulin resistance.

Story continues below advertisement

While doing so isn’t a guarantee that you’ll be able to conceive naturally, eating this way has other benefits. It can also help guard against high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and dementia.

Leslie Beck, a Toronto-based private practice dietitian, is Director of Food and Nutrition at Medcan.

Sign up for the weekly Health & Wellness newsletter for the latest news and advice.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies