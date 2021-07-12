What to eat – and drink – if you have kidney stones

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Health & Fitness

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Food For Thought

What to eat – and drink – if you have kidney stones

Leslie Beck
Leslie Beck
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Potassium in fruits and vegetables is thought to reduce the amount of calcium that gets excreted in the urine.

Alexander Raths/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Q: I have calcium oxalate kidney stones and was told to avoid high-oxalate foods like spinach. Should I cut back on calcium, too?

Once you’ve had a kidney stone, making modifications to your diet is necessary to help prevent stones from recurring. And if you’ve experienced the harsh pain of passing a stone, chances are you’ll be motived to do so.

Kidney stones are becoming more common due, in part, to rising rates of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, conditions associated with developing stones.

Story continues below advertisement

Diet plays a role, too. Drinking too little water, for instance, increases the risk. So does consuming too much salt, meat and sugar.

What are kidney stones?

Kidney stones develop when excessive levels of certain minerals and salts in the urine (calcium, oxalate, uric acid, phosphate, cystine) form crystals that build up on the inner surfaces of the kidneys. Stones can range in size from a grain of sand to a golf ball.

Kidney stones differ depending on which chemicals they’re composed of. Calcium-containing stones are the most common type, accounting for 80 per cent of all stones and, among those, most (80 per cent) are calcium oxalate stones.

Other stones consist of uric acid, cystine or struvite. Advice about diet is slightly different for each type of stone.

A (calcium oxalate) stone-friendly diet

Modifying your diet to prevent calcium oxalate kidney stones doesn’t mean avoiding all oxalate-containing foods. Nor does it mean giving up calcium-rich foods. In fact, a low calcium diet can increase the risk of kidney stones.

The following strategies can help prevent recurrent calcium oxalate kidney stones.

Increase fluids. The most important thing to do is to drink plenty of water each day. Doing so dilutes the chemicals in your urine, making it harder for stones to form.

Story continues below advertisement

Drink 2 1/2 to three litres of fluids each day. Drink more during hot weather or when exercising to make up for fluids lost through sweat.

Spread fluid intake out over the course of the day. If you need a reminder to drink water, set hourly alerts on your smartphone.

Add one tablespoon of lemon juice to every cup (250 ml) of water (1/2 cup per two litres). Lemon juice is high in citrate, which helps increase the volume of urine and inhibit calcium stone formation.

Limit oxalate-rich foods. Oxalates occur naturally in plant foods; however, oxalates in many of these foods are not easily absorbed by the body.

According to Unity Health Toronto, high oxalate foods to be avoided include almonds, beets, buckwheat, cocoa powder, chocolate, okra, oranges, potatoes, spinach, dates, figs, raspberries, rhubarb, walnuts, white beans and quinoa. Other heath organizations also recommend avoiding wheat bran and black tea.

If you can’t avoid high oxalate foods, eat them in small portions and paired with a calcium-rich food (examples include dairy, calcium-fortified non-dairy milk, tofu, canned fish with bones). Calcium binds to oxalate in the digestive tract so it can’t make its way to the kidneys.

Story continues below advertisement

If you supplement with vitamin C, don’t take more than 1,000 milligrams. Too much can increase oxalates in the urine.

Meet calcium requirements. Getting enough calcium each day is tied to a lower risk of stone formation. Adults need 1,000 to 1,200 mg of calcium a day, depending on age.

Aim to get your calcium from foods and ideally at meals. If a supplement is needed, take it at a meal.

Reduce sodium intake. Diets high in sodium increase the amount of calcium that ends up in the urine, increasing the risk of stone formation. Keep sodium intake to less than 2,000 mg per day.

Read labels to choose lower sodium products. Limit restaurant meals and ones made from meal delivery kits, which can be very high in sodium.

Keep animal protein in check. Eating too much meat, chicken and fish may increase the risk of stones; limit to six ounces a day. More often, choose plant-based proteins such as beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, edamame and seeds.

Story continues below advertisement

Eat vegetables and fruits daily. Potassium in fruits and vegetables is thought to reduce the amount of calcium that gets excreted in the urine. As well, the water in these foods can contribute to higher urine volumes.

Leslie Beck, a Toronto-based private practice dietitian, is director of food and nutrition at Medcan. Follow her on Twitter @LeslieBeckRD

Sign up for the weekly Health & Wellness newsletter for the latest news and advice.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies