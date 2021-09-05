 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Health & Fitness

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Jockology

What’s more important, getting that workout in, or staying inside during air quality warnings?

Alex Hutchinson
Alex Hutchinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

A haze of wildfire smoke hangs over downtown Calgary as a person climbs a set of stairs on July 15, 2021.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

During a family trip to Alberta last month, I got a taste of what millions of people across the country have been dealing with this year. One day it was bluebird skies and crisp mountain air; the next, it was so hazy that we couldn’t even make out the craggy peaks across the highway from our hotel in Canmore.

That presented my wife and me with a dilemma. Our phones were pinging with warnings to stay inside and avoid exercise due to the negative health effects of breathing wildfire smoke. But we wanted to run.

There’s no doubt whatsoever that breathing polluted air is bad for you, whether it’s the small particles in seasonal wildfire smoke or perennial irritants such as ground-level ozone and carbon monoxide from cars and factories. In fact, you can use daily air quality readings to predict the rise and fall of hospital admissions for conditions such as stroke and heart attack with remarkable accuracy.

Story continues below advertisement

But there’s also no doubt that exercise is good for you – and a recent study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal offers some cautious hints that the benefits of working out, even in less-than-pristine air, may overwhelm the negative effects of air pollution in the long run.

The new study, led by Xiang Qian Lao of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, combed through the medical records of 384,130 adults who enrolled in a medical screening program starting in 1994. A questionnaire gathered information on the subjects’ typical exercise habits, and their home address was used to estimate exposure to small-particle air pollution.

As expected, those who exercised regularly had a lower risk of dying from natural causes during the study period. The most active third of the subjects, who racked up a little more than the standard recommendation of 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, lowered their risk by 35 per cent compared to non-exercisers.

When the subjects were divided into three groups based on their pollution exposure, the highest-pollution group had a 15-per-cent increase in risk of death compared to the lowest group – also as expected.

The key point is the interaction between the two factors: heavy exercisers (i.e. those meeting or exceeding public health guidelines) in polluted neighbourhoods were longer-lived than sedentary people and even moderate exercisers in the cleanest neighbourhoods. Exercise clearly trumped pollution.

Lao’s study isn’t the first to reach this conclusion. A series of experiments led by Universidade Brasil researcher Rodolfo de Paula Vieira, published in 2018, found that the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects of aerobic exercise seemed to overwhelm the lung inflammation and oxidative damage that would otherwise be produced by breathing polluted air.

Still, there are some important caveats, Lao points out.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our study targeted the combined health effects of regular exercise and chronic exposure to air pollution,” he explained in an e-mail. “It does not suggest that exercising over a short period of time with particularly bad air quality is a better option than not exercising, especially for vulnerable people. We recommend indoor exercise when air quality is particularly bad.”

The type of exercise may also matter. Research from sports medicine physician Michael Koehle’s environmental physiology lab at the University of British Columbia suggests that more intense exercise doesn’t make the effects of pollution any worse than mild exercise. In contrast, the longest exercising-in-pollution studies only last 90 minutes, so the effects of, say, a four-hour bike ride remain unstudied.

“With such a long exposure to poor air quality, even though the intensity is low, the cumulative dose would be significant,” Koehle says. That means shorter and more vigorous may be a better option than long and slow during periods of high pollution.

To Lao, the take-home message from his study is that people can benefit from regular exercise even if they live in a polluted area – an important finding, he says, because 90 per cent of the world’s population lives in places where air quality doesn’t meet World Health Organization guidelines.

There’s a broader point, Koehle adds: Air pollution is bad all the time, not just during exercise. If you can work out early in the morning, or in a traffic-free park, or in a gym with reliably clean indoor air, that’s a great idea. But you can (and should) also minimize your exposure during the other 23 hours of the day. If you can do that, then the data suggests that sneaking in a run on a smoky morning in Canmore – as my wife and I did – might not be so bad after all.

Alex Hutchinson is the author of Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance. Follow him on Twitter @sweatscience.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for the weekly Health & Wellness newsletter for the latest news and advice.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies