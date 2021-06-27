When it comes to achieving fitness goals, the voice in your head matters

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Health & Fitness

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Jockology

When it comes to achieving fitness goals, the voice in your head matters

Alex Hutchinson
Alex Hutchinson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The idea that self-talk makes a difference is a long-standing platitude. But over the past decade, this claim has finally been put to the test in randomized, placebo-controlled trials, and passed with flying colours.

Neil Hall/Reuters

A peek inside the head of a novice runner during one of psychology researcher Noel Brick’s recent studies reveals a familiar refrain.

“Why am I doing this?” the runner asks herself. “Why am I putting myself through it? I hate this, I hate running! Why am I doing it?”

We all have an internal monologue chattering away in our heads, and that voice is often critical to a degree that seems absurd when you see the words written down. We brush it off but, as a pair of new books argue (and as sports psychologists have been trying to convince us for decades), the words in our heads matter. Learning how to change that internal monologue, it turns out, can boost your physical performance as surely and as tangibly as hitting the gym.

Story continues below advertisement

Brick, a researcher at Ulster University in the U.K., published The Genius of Athletes: What World-Class Competitors Know That Can Change Your Life with co-author Scott Douglas earlier this month. It’s a practical guide to the tools of sports psychology, adapted for a general and not necessarily athletic audience, covering topics such as goal-setting, focus, self-confidence and fear of failure. And all these tools, it turns out, depend on effective self-talk.

The idea that self-talk makes a difference – that the novice runner would go faster if she told herself “You can do this!” – is a long-standing platitude. But over the past decade, this claim has finally been put to the test in randomized, placebo-controlled trials, and passed with flying colours. A 2016 study led by Brock University’s Stephen Cheung, for example, saw endurance increase by 39 per cent in a group of cyclists who were given self-talk training on handling hot conditions before completing a ride to exhaustion in a heat chamber.

Brick and Douglas offer a step-by-step guide on mastering your self-talk, starting with identifying your goals and then figuring out what sort of self-talk you need to achieve them. This is a key point, because not all situations call for a rah-rah internal cheerleader. If you’re trying to hit a fastball or serve an ace, you’re better off with self-talk that focuses on technique or reduces anxiety.

In practice, this distinction can be difficult to observe among those who haven’t honed their self-talk game. A Danish study published earlier this year found that the most characteristic sentiment in amateur marathoners’ self-talk was “What will I do later today?,” while for badminton players it was “I’m going to lose.”

But there’s a lot more to self-talk than thinking positively or reminding yourself to keep your eye on the shuttlecock. These nuances are the subjects of Ethan Kross’s book Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It, which was published in January.

As the director of the University of Michigan’s Emotion & Self Control Laboratory, Kross has studied both how negative self-talk hobbles us and what the most effective ways are of defusing those spirals of negativity.

For starters, Kross suggests switching your internal voice from first-person to second-person or even using your own name, a trick that helps generate distance and gives you perspective on what might otherwise seem like an overwhelming problem. It’s the self-talk equivalent of imagining the advice you’d give to a friend in the same situation, and it helps you frame a stressful situation as a challenge rather than a threat. Sure enough, one study found that simply switching from phrases like “I can do this!” to “You can do this!” boosted performance in a 10K cycling race by 2.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

All of these changes take time and practice to ingrain – and even then, don’t expect an uninterrupted stream of mental sunshine and rainbows. Negative thoughts will still crop up; to address them, Kross suggests, change “What if?” to “So what?” Whatever answer the voice in your head comes up with, it probably won’t be as bad as you feared.

Alex Hutchinson is the author of Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance. Follow him on Twitter @sweatscience.

Sign up for the weekly Health & Wellness newsletter for the latest news and advice.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies