How do I properly do a push-up?

I don't want bulging biceps, but I do crave definition. Upper-arm waddle – the scourge of women as they age – is a very real threat. And it is to be battled at all cost.

One of the most effective ways to build overall upper-body strength is the humble pushup: An easy, go-to exercise that "is good for absolutely everything," says personal trainer Raffi Pirjanian, with Toronto's Donalda Club. "It's often overlooked or relegated to the sidelines, but it packs a wallop, working the big muscles in the front of your chest, shoulders, triceps and the core."

Form is key. Tighten up, or flex, your quads and glutes. "It keeps your spine and body in the right alignment," Pirjanian explains.

Hands should face forward, just a bit wider than your armpits. Shoulders are directly over wrists. Elevate on toes, and lower your body in one, flat table-top motion. (Women can start from their knees, but Pirjanian is not a fan, preferring females push off a bench, or the end of a bed or sofa).

If hips sag, tighten the abdominals. Keep your chin tucked slightly into your body, gaze down. Take a few seconds to lower down, and the same amount of time back up.

Breathe and practice control.

The goal is for your chest to graze the ground each time, he says. But if that's not in the cards – particularly at the beginning – go as far down as you can. "I'm a big fan of progression," says the trainer, who starts his clients with 10 pushups, with two to three repetitions.

"Pushups are a good, quick workout, and you can do them anywhere. They might not have the cache of trendier exercises but they're a reliable body strengthener. You're never too good – or too fit – for a pushup."