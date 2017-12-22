How do I psych myself up to do a polar bear swim?

I'm not one to jump straight into a cold lake, even on a hot summer day. So the idea of immersing myself in icy water during the dead of winter seems about as cringe-inducing as asking my mom to befriend me on Facebook.

Yet for the past 32 years, brothers Todd and Trent Courage have taken the plunge. (Learning their surname filled me with glee.) Every New Year's Day, their fundraising Polar Bear Dip for charity, held at Coronation Park in Oakville, Ont., brings hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators to the near-freezing edge of Lake Ontario.

If anyone knows how to psych themselves up to do a polar bear dip, it's the Courages. And their advice can apply to just about anything you find daunting, but ultimately exhilarating – whether it's skydiving, applying for a new job or asking someone out on a date.

Tip No. 1: Make sure you have a buddy. This isn't just for safety (a friend on shore can be your spotter in case of emergency and can wrap you in a warm blanket as soon as you come out), it helps psychologically to have a personal cheering squad. Plus, you'll have someone to give you a nudge if you start having second thoughts. The brothers, for instance, have their mother to thank for making sure they didn't back out of their initial polar bear dip in 1985. "She basically said to get our butts off the sofa on New Year's Day and go jump in the water. So we didn't have a chance to psych ourselves out," Trent says.

Tip No. 2: Like parenthood, there are some things in life for which practice doesn't really help. This is one of them. Taking cold showers beforehand doesn't make the actual event any easier, Todd says. It just puts you through more torture.

Tip No. 3: Soak it all in. When you arrive, take in the atmosphere – the crowd, the live music, the festive spirit. Let yourself get swept up in the excitement. That energy will carry you through.

Tip No. 4: Remind yourself why you're doing this. For some, the polar bear dip is a bucket-list item. Others do it to contribute to the event's cause, to raise money for clean-water projects in developing countries. Whatever your motivation, focus on that. "As you're jumping in the water … it warms your heart a little bit to know you're doing something good in the world," Todd says.

Tip No. 5: Scream. Or if you can't holler out loud, do it mentally, at least, because there's nothing like a good battle cry to fire you up. The collective scream that erupts as participants run toward the water? "It's bone-chilling," Trent says.