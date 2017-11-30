Globe holiday gift guide: Decor and design

Five gift ideas for sprucing up the home
Help your loved ones add some flair to their homes with a creative mix of artful buys and on-trend accessories
1. Bright light
Resembling lane dividers in a swimming pool or a length of fishing buoys, British designer Sebastian Herkner's LED lamp incorporates a marble base (in either Marron Emperador or Nero Marquina), powder coated steel and opaline glass. It's a sleek pick for the lighting collector on your list.
Mainkai table lamp by Sebastian Herkner, $2,100 at Avenue Road.
2. Shape up
Art should never be selected for decor purposes, but it's hard not to imagine outfitting a creative living space by building on the bold forms and watery hues of Jessica Groome's acrylic on paper work, Sharp. The Vancouver-born artist exhibits out of Erin Stump Projects in Toronto.
Sharp (2014) by Jessica Groome, $1,250 at Erin Stump Projects.
3. Cushy job
If there's one trend that's dominated the decor world this year (well, aside from millennial pink) it's the mash-up of textures in textiles, rugs and macrame-style tapestries. This pillow, by Brooklyn-based Minna, downsizes the aesthetic so it's easier to work into any design scheme.
Minna Cartographer Pillow, $275 at Souvenir.
4. Paper cuts
Artist Gianpaolo Pagni interprets signature Hermès motifs including chains and horses into a series of 36 paper placemats. Use the 10-by-16-inch sheets to liven up a holiday dinner table, fold them to produce richly patterned origami ornaments or paste them up in a powder room to create a patchwork feature wall.
Bis Repetita placemats, $145 at Hermés.
5. Hot pot
The ceramic confections created by Julie Moon often resemble surrealist floral arangements and sculptural blobs. Her pieces for a collaboration with boho retailer Anthropologie are a bit more straightforward, emphasizing unique colour combos over peculiar forms. The partnership extends into the holiday season with a series of geometric ornaments in equally eye-popping hues.
Bold Blooms vase, $28 (U.S.) at Anthropologie.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨