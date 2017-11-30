The Globe’s 2017 holiday gift guide

The big give
Who better to recommend a unique holiday gift than the Globe editors and contributors who see it all? Caitlin Agnew, Domini Clark, Beppi Crosariol, Tara O'Brady, Odessa Paloma Parker and Andrew Sardone present their dream wish lists to help you shop for the trickiest names on your list
For the cosmetics buff, a statement scent, a library of vibrant hues and something special to beautify the home – Caitlin Agnew
If her personal style is a mash-up of colour and print, these clothing and accessory picks are boldly perfect – Odessa Paloma Parker
Cheers to a well-lubricated holiday with novel bottles guaranteed to elevate any bar cart – Beppi Crosariol
Help your loved ones add some flair to their homes with a creative mix of artful buys and on-trend accessories – Andrew Sardone
Dig in to our pro chef's menu of decadent presents for cooks – or anyone who enjoys a tasty bite – Tara O'Brady
For the frequent flyer, these globe-trotting picks all pack easily in a carry-on, including a handsome Canadian example – Domini Clark
