From the backyard to the home office, 2020 was the year we reclaimed our homes

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

From the backyard to the home office, 2020 was the year we reclaimed our homes

Matthew Hague
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Open this photo in gallery

A backyard option from Alexandra Hutchison's Marlowe Room x Room.

Handout

In March, during Toronto’s first COVID-19 lockdown, interior designer Ali Budd decided to take advantage of the extra home time to renovate her kitchen. She figured if she was going to spend almost every waking moment in her house, one of the largest, most heavily trafficked rooms should be as nice as possible – with a veined marble backsplash, hardwood floors and new stainless stove. Plus, she imagined she’d have lots of opportunity to take on the project, unsure how the pandemic would affect interest from clients.

Turns out, Budd was not the only person sitting at home, looking around, thinking: This could be a bit more spiffy. Typically, interior designers see an average year-over-year growth rate of 2.4 per cent, according to California-based market researchers IBISWorld. In a recession year, business tends to stall, if not fall. By mid-summer 2020, though, Budd’s business was getting 200 per cent more client calls – the most ever. Comfortable home offices have been in high-demand, as have wine cellars, kids’ rooms, escape-from-the-world en suites and backyard overhauls. “I started my business 10 years ago,” she says. “I know right now a lot of people are hurting financially. And I don’t want to minimize that. But those who aren’t are investing in their homes like I’ve never seen before.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

An office option.

Handout

Budd offers full-service, highly custom, high-end design. Her clients include professional hockey player Corey Perry. For people not making NHL money, there are alternatives. Toronto-based interior designer Alexandra Hutchison recently launched something called Marlowe Room x Room, with fees starting at US$775. Homeowners pick a space to remake – their living room or dining room, say – send in photos and measurements, and have a consultation over Zoom with a designer. Within a few weeks, the studio sends a mood board, floor plan and a source list, including furniture and finishing material. The furniture isn’t bespoke, but it’s picked with a great deal of care. “We look for local retailers, antique stores, vintage places,” says Hutchison. “We want each project to look and feel unique.”

Marlowe Room x Room officially launched in November 2020. Through fall though, during a pre-launch beta phase, Hutchison started seeing demand pick up simply from word of mouth. In part, the popularity is based on the versatility of the offering – it works for those who need recommendations for a single, small space, as well as for those overhauling a whole home.

Open this photo in gallery

Another office option.

Handout

“Our recommendations are based on our clients’ budgets,” says Hutchison. “Sometimes we have to have an honest conversation if a budget doesn’t seem feasible. But we try to work with what our clients can afford, including re-using existing furniture, or recommending changes that might not necessarily cost a lot of money, like new paint colours. We aren’t trying to encourage over-consumption. We are trying to ensure people are happy with their homes.”

Budd and Hutchison are not the only renovation-related businesses seeing a boom. Across Canada, lumber suppliers are tight on materials for floor and fence boards. Michael Garrity, CEO of Financeit, a Canadian company that provides loans for home improvement projects, has seen a 200 per cent spike in pool sales and 40 per cent jump in at-home spa installations, with the average loan amount coming to $10,000. This might forever be remembered as the most miserable year ever, which is fair, but as an escape from the gloom, 2020 might also just be the year of the renovation, a moment when many Canadians decided to make their house the home of their dreams.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies