Globe editor Aruna Dutt is ready to upgrade her hand-me-down furniture for purchases that last. In this new shopping series, she asks experts to help her make buying decisions that are worth the investment.

Open this photo in gallery: Feature image for PUR-DE-FIRSTFURNITURE-1027Handout

It’s the first place books accumulate, keys are thrown or feet get propped up. And like any other quality furniture piece, coffee tables can get expensive, says curator and architect Deborah Wang.

“It’s hard to buy furniture for the price of a dinner out,” says Wang, who is the artistic director of DesignTO, Canada’s largest annual design festival. Wang’s biggest regret with her purchases in the past is settling for the less than ideal. “I wish I had saved up to buy the coffee table I really wanted.” These are her tips for finding the right one, for the good times and a long time.

What type of table is best? “With all kinds of decisions in life and design, you should ask yourself about your values,” says Wang. First, question whether you need a coffee table at all.

“Side tables can often be enough,” says Wang, who herself has five light and moveable side tables, and no big coffee table. “Coffee tables can take up a lot of space, so doing this could make it more open, and you don’t have to reach.”

Consider whether flexibility is important to you, and if you need something that can be multiuse. “Nesting tables can be a good choice. They’re functional, can give you more surfaces and you can tuck them away later. But would you actually use all of the tables? If not, then don’t get one.”

When choosing the material, think about how you live. “A lot of people misgauge how they treat furniture. Be honest with yourself about whether you can take care of a wood table and use a coaster every time.” If that doesn’t sound like you, go for something that requires less care, such as powder-coated steel, which is very durable, or laminate, which is impervious to stains, says Wang.

What’s best for small spaces? “Round is a personal favourite of mine. They take up less surface area, appear less dominant and have no sharp corners to bump into.”

How do I choose a size? “Leave 18-20 inches between the sofa and table, so you can walk around it, stretch out your legs. Its height should be the same as your seat of your couch or lower, while sometimes side tables can be higher, 17-18 inches high.”

When is it worth splurging? “It’s worth it for authenticity. I’m a firm believer in no knock-offs. Authentic design will hold its value and there will continue to be an audience and market for it in its resale.”

Wang looks for pieces that bring design into the realm of art and collectibles, such as this Caterpillar Table by Jamie Wolfond. “He’s an excellent Toronto-based industrial designer, whose creativity is boundless,” says Wang.

Original design can be expensive but there are avenues to find lower prices, such as buying second-hand and vintage on Facebook Marketplace, Kijiji or through Guff (gufffurniture.com), where Wang says you can find durable Scandinavian one-of-a-kind options with great materials. She also suggests looking for designer collaborations with mainstream brands – such as Ikea’s with Marimekko and Ilse Crawford – or waiting for sales at stores such as Design Within Reach, where coffee tables can be reduced to as low as $400.

Here are Wang’s picks for three price points

The Budget

These are retail prices and do not include delivery costs.

Taaj End Table, $199 at EQ3 (eq3.com), 20″ H x 16″ D

Open this photo in gallery: Taaj End Table, $199 at EQ3 (eq3.com), 20″ H x 16″DHANDOUT/Handout

“This is an end or side table, but is really functional and flexible for a space. The tripod base is also good for wonky floors in older houses,” says Wang, who prefers the metal versions (sand or black colours, not marble top).

The Best Bang for Your Buck

HAY Slit XL Coffee Table, $490 at Design Within Reach (dwr.com), 14″ H x 25¾” D

Open this photo in gallery: HAY Slit XL Coffee Table, $490 at DWR (dwr.com), 14″H x 25¾”DHANDOUT/Handout

This design is inspired by paper origami, and comes in white or black powder-coated steel. The same style is available as a side, oblong or high table, so it’s possible to create a matching set.

The Splurge

The Muuto Airy Coffee Table, $645 at Design Within Reach (dwr.com), 14¾” H x 17⅜” D

Open this photo in gallery: The Muuto Airy Coffee Table, $645 at DWR (dwr.com), 14¾”H x 17⅜”DHANDOUT/Handout

This Denmark-made table comes in a variety of sizes. “Its finishes are durable with a nanolaminate top and powder-coated steel legs,” says Wang, and it has a thin and light top. “The uncommon shape is something I love.”