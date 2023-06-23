Open this photo in gallery: Illustration by Photo illustration by The Globe and Mail. Illustrations Source: istock

From a foldable water table to a solar print kit, here are 10 ways to occupy the kids (and give yourself a break) this summer.

1. BigMouth mushroom mini sprinkler, $54 through urbanoutfitters.com.

This inflatable, two-and-a-half-feet tall sprinkler offers 360-degree fun and stays in place with yard stakes. It will also look adorable in your backyard when not in use.

2. Ikea Lustigt tag game, $24.99 through ikea.com.

Give them a fun workout with this indoor-outdoor tag game for two. The vests, hand shields and balls all fit into a mesh storage bag, so you can take the set to a park or playdate with ease.

3. Indigo jumbo tumbling towers, $89.99 through indigo.ca.

Oversized versions of classic board games are fun for all ages. This one can be set up on a deck, patio or even driveway, and comes with its own zippered carrying case.

4. KidKraft A-frame hideaway & climber, $249.99 through kidkraft.com.

Recommended for kids ages 3-5, this sturdy and colourful wooden structure doubles as both a climber and a (very small) clubhouse.

5. Little Tykes easy store water table, $119.99 through toysrus.ca.

For some little ones, a simple water table can offer hours of outdoor entertainment. We love that this one, recommended for children ages three and up, folds flat for easy storage and transportation.

6. Mastermind Toys reusable silicone water balloons, $16.99 through mastermindtoys.com.

In the backyard or at the beach, a water balloon fight is one fun way to beat the heat. These soft silicone water balloons feature magnetic closures and are endlessly reusable.

7. Pottery Barn Kids sand table, $449 through potterybarnkids.ca.

This stylish, two-bin table can be used indoors and out, and the benches fold up to keep the sand covered when the table is not in use. Recommended for children ages three and up.

8. Ripline ninja obstacle-course race kit, $99.99 through canadiantire.ca.

Budding ninja warriors can compete against each other in any grassy field, park or backyard with this 35-piece obstacle-course kit that can be set up in a variety of different ways.

9. Kidamento Miyako the Bear model C camera, $79.99 through kidamento.com.

Mississauga-based Kidamento makes adorable, animal-shaped digital cameras. This model comes with a 32GB memory card and rechargeable battery, and can be used by kids to chronicle their outdoor explorations and discoveries this summer.

10. Toysmith solar print kit, $22.99 through dillydallykids.ca.

Creative types and young scientists alike will appreciate this solar-printing kit. It includes enough sun-sensitive paper to make up to a dozen artworks.