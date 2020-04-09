 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

Ask a design expert: How can I make my new work-from-home situation more functional and stylish?

Beth Hitchcock
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A comfortable chair and effective task lighting are crucial to keeping upright while working at makeshift home offices.

shironosov/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

These days, many of us are working in spaces not meant to be dedicated home offices, whether it’s a kitchen island or dining table. Though it’s tempting to dismiss propriety and take to one’s bed with a laptop, I worry productivity would follow suit.

In the interest of remaining upright for at least part of the day, ensure you’ve got a comfortable chair (no shoulder-scrunching) and decent task lighting (no squinting). If you’re looking to boost your daytime mood but can’t sit near a window, consider a light therapy lamp used for treating seasonal affective disorder – most are sleek and unobtrusive, and won’t take up much real estate on your desk, whether it’s permanent or makeshift.

A couple of other stylish work from home self-care suggestions: Stay hydrated with a jug or carafe of water within eyeshot to act as a visual reminder and grab (or get) some noise-cancelling headphones to help concentrate when kids or pets contend for your attention.

Story continues below advertisement

Avoid clutter at all costs. Now’s the time to nerd out with some new stationery supplies if you’re into that kind of thing (guilty!). Treat yourself to some lovely notepads, pens and file folders – there’s a whole world of decorative options online from retailers such as Muji, Mark + Fold and Rifle Paper Co.

While you’re waiting for those supplies to arrive, shop your own home. One of my favourite design firms, Carrier and Company (who count the likes of Jessica Chastain and Anna Wintour among their A-list clients), recently posted a beauty shot on Instagram that felt fresh and spring-like. They gathered vessels in shades of emerald and grass green – some to hold paper clips, some to hold pens – and created a pretty desktop vignette. Look around your rooms and repurpose things such as vases, jars, boxes and small bowls with an eye to what’ll look good together in a grouping.

Think about your view and, frankly, the view behind you in case colleagues get a direct sightline into your space during video calls and meetings. I’ve heard some cringe-inducing stories on this topic lately; just because you’re working from home doesn’t mean your professionalism should take a nap. Fill up a bulletin board with inspiring pictures from magazines – travel, gardens, pools, decorating, food – or lean some framed pictures on a console table or buffet. Maybe reposition a plant in the background, too. Finally, your home office is starting to work for you.

Need some advice about interior design and decor? Send your questions to personaldesigner@globeandmail.com.

As thousands of Hong Kong locals and expatriates return to the city, many are seeking refuge in hotels, fearful that cramped apartments in one of the world's most expensive property markets could put families or flatmates at risk. Reuters

Sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, beauty and design, and follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

In the interests of public health and safety, our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access. However, The Globe depends on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe to globeandmail.com. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

Your subscription helps The Globe and Mail provide readers with critical news at a critical time. Thank you for your continued support. We also hope you will share important coronavirus news articles with your friends and family. In the interest of public health and safety, all our coronavirus news articles are free for anyone to access.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies