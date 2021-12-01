If you’d like to forgo the pricey Christmas tree this year, put a large, sturdy vase on a table or dining room sideboard and place a gnarled branch inside – the bigger the better, as long as it won’t cause your vase to tip over.knape/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Decking the halls should never cause financial or DIY dread. There are plenty of creative ways to fill your home with sparkle and cheer without spending a lot or picking up a glue gun, I promise.

I’d advocate for the au naturel approach: It’s a cost saver, but it looks like a million bucks. There’s just something about fruit that makes us want to “fa la la,” especially when we encounter it outside the kitchen. Imagine a pottery bowl filled with pomegranates on a coffee table, or clementines under a glass dome on a mantel. The saturated colours sing no matter where you place them.

Fruit also plays well with other natural elements. Pinecones look spectacular when paired with limes in a garland, and magnolia leaves and lemons make a joyful and welcoming wreath for the front door.

I’m a big fan of bringing fallen branches and twigs inside for the season. They’re free, and act as a perfect vehicle for holiday decor. You could suspend a branch over your kitchen island (use fishing line or picture wire to affix it to your pendant lights) and then hang greeting cards from the branch with colourful ribbons. Wrap a string of battery-powered mini-lights around the branch for added glow if you’re so inclined.

If you’d like to forgo the pricey Christmas tree this year, put a large, sturdy vase on a table or dining room sideboard and place a gnarled branch inside – the bigger the better, as long as it won’t cause your vase to tip over. Hang some delicate ornaments from the ends and you’ve got a spare but stunning holiday display.

When it comes to dressing the mantel, I love the look of fresh cedar boughs as the base, layered with pots of blooming amaryllis on top, simple yet elegant. To make the arrangement less minimal, add on some clusters of paper ornaments. You can find accordion-style baubles or trees in non-traditional holiday colours (think: mustards, golds and creams, or shades of pink and red), which means they can be repurposed for other celebrations, such as birthdays or Valentine’s Day.

Don’t forget to shop your pantry. Popcorn garland is a classic that can bring us back to childhood and still looks pretty fresh, in my opinion. Use twine to tie up cinnamon sticks with a vintage wooden spoon for a cute ornament you could hang from a kitchen window. You can also use cinnamon sticks to make a star, but that might be getting too deep into crafty territory!

Finally, use what you’ve got and place wrapped gifts around the house – who said they had to stay under the tree anyway? – for an extra hit of holiday decor. If you’re worried about kids opening them before the 25th, wrap empty boxes and put these ribbon-adorned presents in small piles on a hallway chair, or atop a bedroom dresser.

Go forth, decorate and be merry!

