Globe staffer Aruna Dutt is ready to upgrade her hand-me-down furniture for purchases that last. In this shopping series, she asks experts to help her make buying decisions that are worth the investment.

A room’s window treatment is both a functional choice and a decor piece, says Nicole Babb, designer and co-host of HGTV Canada’s Styled, whose bold choices are often influenced by her travels and her Caribbean-Asian-South American heritage.

“Shopping for your first home or rental doesn’t have to break the bank, but everyone deserves a beautiful space that they feel good in,” says Babb, who points to colour, texture, pattern and size as factors to consider when covering windows. Here are her top tips.

For the living room: Babb suggests a breezy weaved linen, cotton or viscose silk curtains, which work especially well in a condo. “As apartments are shrinking in size, you want to find something airy to make the space feel bigger.”

Babb prefers these natural materials since she is allergic to dust. “If they’re cotton and linen, I can just throw them in the washing machine and hang damp, then steam. It also acts as a room freshener and it’s easier to upkeep.”

A guide to buying a functional, stylish coffee table on a budget

For the bedroom: Since light pollution affects sleep quality, blackout curtains are a popular choice. Babb goes with blackout blinds or drapes to shield the morning sun. She also loves velvet curtains for warmth, durability and privacy in bedrooms.

Before buying, feel it in-person: It should feel soft, not rough, which is a tell-tale sign it’s made from synthetics such as polyester, says Babb, also noting buyers should pay attention to whether the colour will easily turn grey and dingy.

A hack for oddly-shaped windows: For strangely-shaped arches or very narrow windows, custom blinds are the ideal solution, but they are expensive. An alternative is covering the glass with a privacy screen, Babb says. “All you need is water, an X-Acto knife and a squeegee to apply. Make sure to get all the air bubbles out. This option allows sunlight in but doesn’t allow anyone to see inside,” she says.

“The other option is to create an illusion of a bigger window by covering part of the wall with drapes, mounting them higher and wider than the windows, creating symmetry and harmony.”

Layer it: By putting sheer curtains on a separate track as a first layer against the window, and the drapes on top, you can get a luxurious hotel feel that allows you to adjust the amount of sunlight in the room. The more layers, the more function and the more polished the space looks. Having blinds underneath as well adds another level of coziness, warmth and, of course, cost. “But this is the fun part of design: Working with your budget and being creative. Think of which room you spend the most time in and start with those windows first.”

Here are Babb’s picks for three price points.

The budget curtain

Hannalill curtains, $34.99 at Ikea (ikea.ca)

“These cotton drapes look custom for a fraction of the cost,” says Babb. Babb suggests using two packs for each window to give a luxe feel and a generous amount of material. “The biggest mistake people make is not hanging their drapes at the right height. They should be kissing the floor, and all the way up to the ceiling, which feels more airy and bigger. You want to be able to pull the drapes closed and it not feel like you’re skimping,” says Babb. All items needed for hanging are available at Ikea (rail, wall bracket, glider, hooks), which come to around $65 a window.

The best bang for your buck window covering

Open this photo in gallery: 4 Ply Vinyl Roller Shade.HANDOUT/Handout

4 Ply Vinyl Roller Shade, $54.99 at Bouclair (bouclair.com)

“These are streamlined, come in multiple sizes and are perfect for a rental or first home,” says Babb. “They give you ample privacy and are extremely easy to install. Keeping your windows uniform elevates the look of the home, and these are great for people who want a more minimal look. They are the most low-maintenance option for those who have pets or kids and don’t want them dirtying drapes.”

The splurge curtain

Open this photo in gallery: Mali silk viscose curtain panel.HANDOUT/Handout

Mali silk viscose curtain panel, $189 at CB2 (cb2.ca)

“Fabrication is everything,” says Babb of these curtains, which come in white, dark teal and a “sea storm” blue. “These silk drapes feel so luxe, and they’re a one-and-done deal. They’re good quality, so you’ll never need to replace them,” she says. “The bonus of investing in style is that it’s easier to sell when you move: your realtor can include them in the listing, or your landlord can buy them from you.”

This interview has been edited for style and clarity.