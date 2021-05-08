Designing Canada 2021: Kitchens take the spotlight in the country’s top architecture, interiors and housewares

Over the past year, the spaces in which we eat and cook have become the hubs of our homes, made to work as offices, classrooms and creative studios as much as where we gather for meals. In the second edition of Designing Canada, our annual spotlight of the country’s best architecture, interiors and housewares, we celebrate these multifunctional marvels and the designers who keep them looking delicious