Designing Canada 2020

Designing Canada: The country’s top talent in architecture, interiors and housewares

The projects that made the cut for The Globe and Mail’s new annual feature Designing Canada, in partnership with EQ3, highlight how Canadian designers are inspired by the unique ways we live from coast to coast. The projects of the year in residential architecture, interiors and housewares embrace those idiosyncratic landscapes, celebrate a home full of favourite things and embrace new takes on traditional craftsmanship