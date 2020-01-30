Favourite Room: A kitchen renovation in this Ottawa home was a balance of looks and layout

The original layout for the kitchen in this 100-year-old Ottawa home was an awkward L-shape. To make matters worse, a staircase cut the room in half. When entrepreneur David Segal and his wife, Emily, bought the traditional red-brick house in the Glebe four years ago – a family-friendly and sought-after neighbourhood in the country’s capital – the first thing to go were the stairs. Then they reconfigured the entire space to work better for their young family of five, with three kids under the age of nine.
“I’m the cook and my wife is the designer,” Segal says. “She wanted to keep the 19th-century-parlour feel of the house, but add 21st-century materials and finishes. I was focused on the layout. When I’m working I need to walk around.” Segal is the founder of David’s Tea, which he sold in 2016, and healthy fast-food chain Mad Radish, which he launched in 2016 – the same year they bought this house.
“The best thing in our kitchen are the secret doors – one leads to my office and the other to the basement. I kind of feel like Batman entering my secret crypt,” Segal says with a laugh. The doors, especially into his office, which is accessible through a hidden door/cabinet beside the fridge, “give me room to roam as much as I like through the main floor,” he says.
Emily worked with closely with the O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group in Ottawa to choose the dramatic colours, materials and finishes that make this kitchen so unique.
“We wanted to honour our home’s turn-of-the-century history, but update it and bring it into the 21st-century,” Segal says. They kept the original chevron floors to give the room warmth, but paired it with the bold marble in the backsplash for a jolt of energy and brushed gold hardware and light fixtures to give it class. “We knew we wanted drama and depth,” he says. “We also knew we didn’t want bland and white.”
Maximizing natural light was important, so they added double-sided glass in the upper cabinets over the sink. And because they didn’t want the dark grey/blue paint, Cyberspace by Sherwin-Williams, to overpower the room, they toned it down with maple kitchen cabinets and a custom-built credenza.
“I love that I can stand in the kitchen, chop my vegetables and interact with my family. I don’t, however, like the marble finish that was added to the stove hood. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bumped my head,” he says. “I know it looks good, but it’s definitely one thing I would change.”
The couple commissioned the artwork over the credenza from up-and-coming Ottawa photographer Whitney Lewis-Smith, who constructs a stylized set in her studio – in this case, the whimsical and lively garden with butterflies – and then photographs it. “It’s my favourite piece of art in the house,” says Segal, who adds that the artist’s contemporary interpretation of a traditional landscape fits the mood of the room perfectly.
“Our kids are still of an age that they like to hang out with mom and dad. I’ve always appreciated the connection between food and well-being, and our kitchen was designed to be all about that,” he says.
