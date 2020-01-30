 Skip to main content

Home & Design

Register
AdChoices

Favourite Room: A kitchen renovation in this Ottawa home was a balance of looks and layout

Gayle MacDonald
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David Segal, founder of David's Tea, is seen in the renovated kitchen of this 100-year-old Ottawa home that he bought four years ago.

Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

The original layout for the kitchen in this 100-year-old Ottawa home was an awkward L-shape. To make matters worse, a staircase cut the room in half. When entrepreneur David Segal and his wife, Emily, bought the traditional red-brick house in the Glebe four years ago – a family-friendly and sought-after neighbourhood in the country’s capital – the first thing to go were the stairs. Then they reconfigured the entire space to work better for their young family of five, with three kids under the age of nine.

Favourite Room: For this horse-obsessed family, inspiration for their barn-turned-family room came from Europe

“I’m the cook and my wife is the designer,” Segal says. “She wanted to keep the 19th-century-parlour feel of the house, but add 21st-century materials and finishes. I was focused on the layout. When I’m working I need to walk around.” Segal is the founder of David’s Tea, which he sold in 2016, and healthy fast-food chain Mad Radish, which he launched in 2016 – the same year they bought this house.

Open this photo in gallery

The maple kitchen cabinets and a custom-built credenza add drama and depth to the room.

Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

“The best thing in our kitchen are the secret doors – one leads to my office and the other to the basement. I kind of feel like Batman entering my secret crypt,” Segal says with a laugh. The doors, especially into his office, which is accessible through a hidden door/cabinet beside the fridge, “give me room to roam as much as I like through the main floor,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

Emily worked with closely with the O’Keefe Fiorenza Design Group in Ottawa to choose the dramatic colours, materials and finishes that make this kitchen so unique.

“We wanted to honour our home’s turn-of-the-century history, but update it and bring it into the 21st-century,” Segal says. They kept the original chevron floors to give the room warmth, but paired it with the bold marble in the backsplash for a jolt of energy and brushed gold hardware and light fixtures to give it class. “We knew we wanted drama and depth,” he says. “We also knew we didn’t want bland and white.”

Maximizing natural light was important, so they added double-sided glass in the upper cabinets over the sink. And because they didn’t want the dark grey/blue paint, Cyberspace by Sherwin-Williams, to overpower the room, they toned it down with maple kitchen cabinets and a custom-built credenza.

Open this photo in gallery

The kitchen is also equipped with classy brushed gold hardware and light fixtures.

Justin Tang/The Globe and Mail

“I love that I can stand in the kitchen, chop my vegetables and interact with my family. I don’t, however, like the marble finish that was added to the stove hood. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bumped my head,” he says. “I know it looks good, but it’s definitely one thing I would change.”

The couple commissioned the artwork over the credenza from up-and-coming Ottawa photographer Whitney Lewis-Smith, who constructs a stylized set in her studio – in this case, the whimsical and lively garden with butterflies – and then photographs it. “It’s my favourite piece of art in the house,” says Segal, who adds that the artist’s contemporary interpretation of a traditional landscape fits the mood of the room perfectly.

“Our kids are still of an age that they like to hang out with mom and dad. I’ve always appreciated the connection between food and well-being, and our kitchen was designed to be all about that,” he says.

Get the Look

Pottery vase with flower detail; $20 at HomeSense (homesense.ca).

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Strada small sconce by Kelly Wearstler (KW2070); US$489 through circalighting.com.

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

Untitled landscape by Whitney Lewis-Smith; 67’’ x 45’’; $5,500 at Galerie St-Laurent + Hill (galeriestlaurentplushill.com).

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies