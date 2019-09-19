 Skip to main content

Home & Design Favourite Room: This Nova Scotia home was designed with family time in mind

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Favourite Room: This Nova Scotia home was designed with family time in mind

Gayle MacDonald
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The custom-made sofa from Sarah Richardson Design easily holds four tired boys and a few pals after days filled with sailing, tennis and biking around the island.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

Sarah Shaw and Peter Mann’s vacation home is called Teph Inlet, which stands for the first initial of each of their four young sons, who have been coming to Chester, N.S., with their mom and dad since they were born.

“We built this house for them,” says Shaw, who finally put the finishing touches on the six-bedroom house last year. “It was designed to be all about family. With big open rooms for cousins, grandparents, aunts, uncles and long-time friends. Our hope is that our own kids will bring their children just like we did.”

Shaw, who is a family doctor, and her husband, an investment banker, both grew up in Halifax, where – and it’s no joke – they car-pooled to preschool together. “My cousin was his best friend growing up and I’ve known him forever. This is our happy place. This is where we come to step away from the busyness of our life in Toronto to just enjoy being together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Favourite Room: An experimental Muskoka bunkie

The countdown to Chester begins the instant the last child is done school. “This year, my boys finished on a Thursday and we were in the car headed east by 5 a.m. Friday.”

The couple gave their Toronto-based architect Omar Gandhi, who has a fast-growing reputation for building beautiful contemporary homes on the East Coast, one simple request: “Make it feel like we are living outside,” says Shaw, who adds their front yard is about 75 yards from the beach.

“There isn’t an exterior wall on the main floor that isn’t glass. We’ll be coming back for Thanksgiving and again for Christmas. So we get all the leaves, and then the snow. Each season is gorgeous in its own way, and it feels like we’re immersed in it,” she says.

The open-concept great room was designed to accommodate an overflow of people. “We have a 13-foot bench at the dining table that is regularly filled with 12 children. The whole point of this room is to have great meals and wonderful times,” Shaw says.

The Chester property couldn’t be more different than their city abode, a 115-year-old semi-detached brick home in midtown Toronto. “We love our Toronto house,” she says, “but it’s pretty tight for space and it’s very traditional. This place is a wonderful contrast.”

Unobstructed views were so important to the couple that they decided there would be no hanging light fixtures. They chose the decor – all muted greys – to fade into the background. The custom-made sofa from Sarah Richardson Design easily holds four tired boys and a few pals after days filled with sailing, tennis and biking around the island.

“There is no TV in the family room – it was banned – and Lego sculptures routinely take over,” Shaw says. “I really wanted this space to be about focusing on each other and not on screens.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bedrooms, too, are deliberately small to encourage everyone to hang out in the public places.

“This house is more than a home away from home,” Shaw says. “It’s where we reconnect with each other – and with ourselves.”

Get the look

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter