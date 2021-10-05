Give your home that cozy chalet look with these decor items

Forget buffalo check and reclaimed timber. The new chalet chic mixes rustic textures with a slushy palette.
Shearling takes any upholstered piece such as CB2′s Matador chair in an extra cushy direction and looks coolest juxtaposed against harder surfaces. Perch it next to Kar Studio’s Pudding table, which mimics the look of an iceberg melting into the sea.
For accessories, layer in natural elements: a woven straw trivet hung on the wall as art; a lamp that glows through its alabaster shade; or a ceramic accent in an organic shape.
As a finishing touch, light one of Ilse Crawford’s new bonfire-scented candles for Ikea. The British designer says she chose the smell because it signals warmth, comfort and refuge. In other words, the ideal parameters for the perfect winter room.
Where to buy (clockwise from top left)
- Nomad rug (5 feet-by-8 feet), $499 at EQ3 (eq3.com).
- Chott Merouane cushion by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, $310 at Roche Bobois (roche-bobois.com).
- DICI Design Pull log stand, $370 through simons.ca.
- Julie Moon black truffle ruffle vessel, similar styles available through juliemoonceramics.com.
- Kar Studio Pudding coffee table, $4,450 through montanalabelle.com.
- Rice straw plum trivet, $60 through minka.house.
- Behjartad scented candle by Ilse Crawford, $8.99 at Ikea (ikea.com)
- Lucid 300 table light by Michael Verheyden, $4,980 at Avenue Road (avenue-road.com).
- Matador shearling chair, $1,999 at CB2 (cb2.ca)