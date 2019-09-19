 Skip to main content

Ask a designer: I'm bored of my white kitchen cabinets. How do I go bold with colour?

Ask a designer: I’m bored of my white kitchen cabinets. How do I go bold with colour?

Beth Hitchcock
Special to The Globe and Mail
Like a crisp, collared shirt, the white kitchen is a classic. But I’m with you: White cabinets are so safe, they’re a little stale. The personality-packed kitchens we’re all ooh-ing and ahh-ing over and keeping in our inspiration files have two things in common, more often than not – a strong decorative point of view and colour.

First, give some thought to whether you’re a warm- or cool-colour person. Simple preference plays a role here, as does the size of your space and the quality of natural light it receives. Observe how the movement of the sun changes the mood of the kitchen throughout the day and try the exercise again with paint chips taped to your wall or, better yet, swatch tests painted onto poster board.

In your search for the right-for-you hue, it’s best to avoid brights and stick with moody, muddy shades that won’t look dated in five years. To see what I mean, check out the sites and social media feeds of Britain-based cabinet manufacturers deVOL Kitchens or Plain English – those Brits know what they’re doing.

If you tend toward warm shades, yellow is perennially cheery, but getting it right is a brainteaser. Many yellows can veer too orange (and margarine belongs in the fridge, not on your cabinets) or reveal green tints that give them an acidic appearance. Pick a yellow with a subtle brown undertone that looks similar to Dijon mustard or glows like burnished brass. I prefer Luminous Days by Benjamin Moore or Anjou Pear by Sherwin-Williams.

Believe it or not, blush pink has made a bid to be taken seriously as a new neutral. Paired with rustic wood, brass finishes and touches of matte black, it looks more sophisticated than sweet, especially when the colour itself is a “dirty” tone. Imagine a spectrum where the perfect pink falls somewhere between calamine lotion and Band-Aids and you’re on the right track.

Green seems to be the new blue for kitchens – it’s turning up everywhere. I’ve seen a few minty pastel takes that are fresh but haven’t yet convinced me of their staying power. I think olives and khakis, or dark, dusty greens such as Green Smoke by Farrow & Ball are the most appealing.

If you’re looking for safe harbour, a blue kitchen is easy to live with. Consider inky or stormy shades that have some gravitas and pair those cabinets with butcher-block counters, heavy cream or mushroom-coloured walls and some black accents via art or lighting. (Yes, you can use dark blue and black together. In fact, please do!)

Bold intentions are one thing, but if you can’t bring yourself to put brush to cabinet, you can always paint the walls instead; it’s a step in the right direction.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
