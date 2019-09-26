 Skip to main content

I'm redoing my home's hardwood floors. Should I go light or dark?

I’m redoing my home’s hardwood floors. Should I go light or dark?

Beth Hitchcock
Special to The Globe and Mail
Photographer: Alexandre Zveiger/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Some facets of design are a formula to be followed – say, hanging your dining room chandelier so the bottom sits 30 inches to 36 inches from the top of your table. Other matters are more of an art, with the beauty in the eye of the room’s beholder. Flooring falls into the latter category. So while there’s no one right answer, there are some questions you can ask yourself. (No cheating on the test or looking at anyone else’s paper, please.)

How do I want my room to feel?

Lighter floors (think: white oak) make rooms look bigger and airier, especially when paired with stark white walls and black-framed windows – a look that’s all the rage, and for good reason. Dark floors tend to read as either more formal or more contemporary. Just be aware that both extremes can be visually bossy, so be prepared to balance the strength of the floors’ appearance with your furniture and accessories.

How much maintenance am I prepared to do?

Anyone who’s lived with them knows dark floors have a dark side, especially when the stain approaches the colour of black coffee. The darker the finish, the higher the contrast with dust, pet hair and scratches – all the things you don’t want catching your eye on a daily basis. Those undesirables fade into light floors, so your sweeping and vacuuming can be a little less vigilant. That’s a big plus in my book.

What kind of furniture do I have?

Here’s the reality check. Are you installing floors for the home you have or the home you wish you had? To ensure you’re happy with the final result – because floors are not a minor expense or hassle, as you know – give serious thought to what look best suits the era and architecture-style of your home, as well as your stuff. If you need to see it to believe it, some flooring companies have an online tool where you can upload a photo to do a comparison.

There is, of course, a third option: Do neither and go with a mid-tone stain instead. When I moved into my home, the walnut-stained floors didn’t wow me, but they were in good condition, so I left them as is. Eight years later, I barely notice the floors. What I see instead are the rugs, art and furniture, and that’s just the way I like it.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to personaldesigner@globeandmail.com.

Need some advice about kitchen life and entertaining? Send your questions to personaldesigner@globeandmail.com.

